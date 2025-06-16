June 16, 2025 5:52 PM हिंदी

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) It has been more than a decade since actress Tisca Chopra was seen as a doting mother Nandita Arora who wanted nothing more than for her son to get better in the movie "Ankur Arora Murder Case".

Commemorating 12 years of the film's release, Tisca took to her official Instagram handle and penned a note recalling her time on the set. She wrote, "It’s been 12 years to Ankur Arora Murder Case..

What a blast we had at shoot @kaykaymenon02 @arjun__mathur @paoli_dam @vishakhasingh555 @chaudhari_manish #harshchhaya @sachiink and of course our director @suhailtatari enjoying the fab food from @kaykaymenon02 home...The film was brilliantly cast by @kunalmshahcasting."

Tisca further revealed that as she was working on the movie, around the same time she was also blessed with her baby girl Tara, making the film extremely special to her.

"AAMC will always remain very close to my heart. We got Tara around the same time, and that made the role even more personal — the fear, the helplessness, the love… it all felt very real.. I still remember at a screening of the film, @azmishabana18 just held my hand. She didn’t say a word. And in that silent moment, I knew that we had a very real film..," she added.

Made under the direction of Suhail Tatari, "Ankur Arora Murder Case"

shares the real-life story of a little boy who dies on the operation table due to medical negligence. It talks about a highly reputed doctor whose small mistake ends up costing the life of a little kid. Will the doctor be able to hide his mistake or will the grieving mother get justice?

Accompanying Tisca, the core cast of the drama further includes Arjun Mathur, Kay Kay Menon, Paoli Dam, Harsh Chhaya, Vishakha Singh, Sachin Khurana, Manish Choudhary, Kanchan Awasthi, Vishesh Tiwari, and Khushboo Kamal, along with others.

Produced and written by Vikram Bhatt, "Ankur Arora Murder Case" reached the theatres on 14 June 2013.

