May 19, 2025 5:23 PM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff’s dance face-off with young fan steals the spotlight at Zee Cine Awards 2025

Tiger Shroff’s dance face-off with young fan steals the spotlight at Zee Cine Awards 2025

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and a young fan set the stage on fire with a spirited dance face-off at the Zee Cine Awards 2025.

At the star-studded award night, the 'War' actor stole the spotlight with his power-packed dance performance—but not before delivering one of the most touching moments of the night. Right before launching into his energetic routine, Tiger invited a young admirer and his adorable “little dance rival” on stage, engaging in a spontaneous and playful dance-off. The high-energy performance, filled with dazzling moves and playful competition, had the audience on their feet and cheering. Their electrifying chemistry and effortless coordination made the moment unforgettable.

The little girl wowed the audience with her high-energy dance moves to the hit song ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ from “War.” Her enthusiasm and flawless execution caught everyone’s attention—even Tiger Shroff couldn’t take his eyes off her. To top it all off, the young fan ended her performance with an impressive mid-air flip, earning thunderous applause from the crowd.

On May 17, the Zee Cine Awards 2025 lit up Mumbai with a spectacular celebration of cinema, drawing some of the biggest stars in the industry. The night sparkled with glamorous appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Rasha Thadani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sooraj Pancholi. The highlight of the evening came in the form of dynamic performances by Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, and Tamannaah, who brought the stage to life with their electrifying acts. Kartik specially made an impact with his high-energy performance to the title track of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

In the awards segment, Kartik Aaryan bagged the Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Actor for his role in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', while Shraddha Kapoor won Best Actress (Female) for her performance in “Stree 2.”

Speaking of Tiger Shroff’s work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film ‘Baaghi 4,’ which is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher announces release date for his film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Anupam Kher announces release date for his film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Gujarat Titans to wear lavender jersey to support the fight against cancer in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: GT to wear lavender jersey against LSG to support the fight against cancer

BJP blocked Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s family from inheriting property used to finance Jinnah: Think Tank CEO

BJP blocked Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s family from inheriting property used to finance Jinnah: Think Tank CEO

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse into her life with her ‘new BFF’

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse into her life with her ‘new BFF’

Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Cannes

Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Cannes

Urvashi Rautela opens up about missing her wheelchair-bound mother at Cannes 2025

Urvashi Rautela opens up about missing her wheelchair-bound mother at Cannes 2025

Actor Manchu Manoj turns emotional at Bhairavam trailer launch

Actor Manchu Manoj turns emotional at Bhairavam trailer launch

Virat always credits coach Rajkumar for his game. Why did Rohit omit Dinesh Lad in his Test retirement speech?. That's the question being asked in Mumbai Maidans in the last few days. IANS Photo

'Virat always credits Rajkumar for his game; why did Rohit omit Dinesh Lad in his Test retirement speech?'

Actress Priyanka Rewri set to debut in Kannada with 'Yarrige Beku Ee Loka'

Actress Priyanka Rewri set to debut in Kannada with 'Yarrige Beku Ee Loka'

Sensex, Nifty end lower over profit booking

Sensex, Nifty end lower over profit booking