October 19, 2026 1:46 AM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Abhijeet Dipke attacks police over student protest

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Abhijeet Dipke attacks police over student protest

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday sought to capitalise on the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff to criticise the police, and hinting that while actual crime continues, the force is busy detaining students and activists at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “Instead of cracking down on students and activists, the police should focus on actual criminals. This is what happens when the Govt and police have their priorities completely misplaced.”

The remark comes hours after a shooting incident linked to celluloid figure Tiger Shroff drew public attention and raised questions about security and law enforcement response.

Dipke appears to have used the high-profile incident as an opportunity to highlight what he calls the police’s misplaced priorities — focusing on protesters at Jantar Mantar rather than tackling serious crime.

Reports and sources indicated that several students and activists were detained by Delhi Police during recent demonstrations at the iconic protest site. Dipke’s post suggests that while such detentions take place, incidents involving real criminals, including those related to violence and security threats, do not receive adequate attention.

Critics of Dipke’s statement argue that he is milking the Tiger Shroff episode for political mileage, linking an unrelated celebrity-related incident to the broader debate on policing of protests. They maintain that maintaining order at public protest sites like Jantar Mantar is a legitimate police responsibility and cannot be equated with soft-pedalling on serious crime.

However, supporters of Dipke contend that the optics of detaining young protesters while high-profile criminal incidents occur reflect a deeper problem in the way law enforcement agencies allocate their resources and attention.

The controversy has triggered fresh discussion on social media about the dual role of the police — managing public dissent while simultaneously dealing with violent crime.

Dipke’s intervention, timed with the Tiger Shroff firing case still in the news, has further polarised opinions on whether authorities are truly prioritising the right threats.

As the debate continues, the police have not issued an official response to Dipke’s specific allegations.

--IANS

sktr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Tiger Shroff attack case: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, 'Gangs will not be spared'

Tiger Shroff attack case: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, 'Gangs will not be spared'

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Abhijeet Dipke attacks police over student protest

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Abhijeet Dipke attacks police over student protest

Gujarat Vidyapith trains students in natural farming, teaches preparation of bio-inputs

Gujarat Vidyapith trains students in natural farming, teaches preparation of bio-inputs

PM Awas Yojana transforms lives of poor families in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

PM Awas Yojana transforms lives of poor families in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

Salman's ton, fast bowlers seal ODI tri-series opener for Pakistan against SL

Salman's ton, fast bowlers seal ODI tri-series opener for Pakistan against SL

INS Sudarshini departs Oman’s Salalah, continues Lokayan-2026 transoceanic deployment

INS Sudarshini departs Oman’s Salalah, continues Lokayan-2026 transoceanic deployment

'That was a batting masterclass': Zimbabwe captain Nkomo on India's chase (Credit: X/BCCI Women)

'That was a batting masterclass': Zimbabwe captain Nkomo on India's chase

RSS’ social work is most impactful, a source of inspiration for youth: German politician Rahul Kumar

RSS’ social work is most impactful, a source of inspiration for youth: German politician Rahul Kumar

Archery Premier League: Mighty Marathas crowned season 2 champions as Dhiraj, ‘Mr. Perfect’ Schloesser star (Credit: APL)

Archery Premier League: Mighty Marathas crowned season 2 champions as Dhiraj, ‘Mr. Perfect’ Schloesser star

'I couldn't sleep after last match': Shafali after strong turnaround vs ZIM (Credit: X/BCCI Women)

'I couldn't sleep after last match': Shafali after strong turnaround vs ZIM