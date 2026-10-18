Tiger Shroff firing incident: Abhijeet Dipke attacks police over student protest

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday sought to capitalise on the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff to criticise the police, and hinting that while actual crime continues, the force is busy detaining students and activists at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “Instead of cracking down on students and activists, the police should focus on actual criminals. This is what happens when the Govt and police have their priorities completely misplaced.”

The remark comes hours after a shooting incident linked to celluloid figure Tiger Shroff drew public attention and raised questions about security and law enforcement response.

Dipke appears to have used the high-profile incident as an opportunity to highlight what he calls the police’s misplaced priorities — focusing on protesters at Jantar Mantar rather than tackling serious crime.

Reports and sources indicated that several students and activists were detained by Delhi Police during recent demonstrations at the iconic protest site. Dipke’s post suggests that while such detentions take place, incidents involving real criminals, including those related to violence and security threats, do not receive adequate attention.

Critics of Dipke’s statement argue that he is milking the Tiger Shroff episode for political mileage, linking an unrelated celebrity-related incident to the broader debate on policing of protests. They maintain that maintaining order at public protest sites like Jantar Mantar is a legitimate police responsibility and cannot be equated with soft-pedalling on serious crime.

However, supporters of Dipke contend that the optics of detaining young protesters while high-profile criminal incidents occur reflect a deeper problem in the way law enforcement agencies allocate their resources and attention.

The controversy has triggered fresh discussion on social media about the dual role of the police — managing public dissent while simultaneously dealing with violent crime.

Dipke’s intervention, timed with the Tiger Shroff firing case still in the news, has further polarised opinions on whether authorities are truly prioritising the right threats.

As the debate continues, the police have not issued an official response to Dipke’s specific allegations.

--IANS

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