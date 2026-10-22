Tiger Shroff firing incident: 4 accused sent to police custody till October 26

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The four accused, including two women, arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case were produced before a magistrate's court on Thursday. The court has now sent the suspects to Police custody till Oct 26.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell, NDR unit, arrested four accused in the firing incident on October 20.

The four suspects arrested have been identified as Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, from Sonipat (Haryana), Radha, 23, from Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), and Babita, 23, from Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh).

If the reports are to be believed, the accused fled to Surat in Gujarat after the incident and boarded a Jaipur-bound train from there. The suspects reportedly planned to go to New Delhi and eventually escape to Nepal from there. However, they were arrested by Mumbai Police in Kota, Rajasthan, before they reached Delhi.

Meanwhile, the police sources also claimed that the accused practised shooting before the attack.

The reports also suggest that a misfire took place while they were testing the weapon in their hotel room in Mumbai's Andheri area.

The Mumbai Police sources further revealed that the accused disclosed during the interrogation the location where they had test-fired the weapon.

The weapons were reportedly test-fired as the accused wanted to ensure that the firearm was functioning properly before carrying out the attack on Tiger. Both the suspects are believed to have successfully fired the weapon during the practice session.

It was also revealed during the investigation that a misfire occurred while the accused were testing the gun in their hotel room in Andheri.

Sources claim that one of the bullets was fired onto the bed during the incident. However, the shot failed to raise any suspicion among hotel staff or anyone else in the hotel.

--IANS

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