October 21, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff firing incident: 2 more taken into police custody, total number of arrests reaches 10

Tiger Shroff firing incident: 2 more taken into police custody, total number of arrests reaches 10

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Mumbai police have arrested two more suspects in a firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Both suspects will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The total number of people arrested in the Tiger Shroff attack case has now reached 10.

The two accused will reportedly be produced before a court in Sonipat to seek transit remand. After the remand is granted, they will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

It is further reported that both the suspects played a crucial role in the supply of weapons linked to the case.

On October 20, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, NDR unit, arrested four accused in the firing incident.

Two suspects, identified as Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, belong to the Sonipat district in Haryana, while Radha, 23, is from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, and Babita, 23, comes from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 18, three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Tiger in the Juhu area of Mumbai. While the actor did not suffer any injury in the attack, his driver was reportedly injured in the incident.

Following the firing incident, the accused reportedly fled to Surat in Gujarat, and from there they boarded a Jaipur-bound train. They allegedly planned to go to New Delhi and later escape to Nepal. However, the three accused were arrested by Mumbai Police in Kota, Rajasthan, before they could execute the plan.

Going by sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch, the accused conducted reconnaissance of the residences of several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, before they finally decided to attack Tiger.

The reports also suggest that the accused were instructed to target the celebrities whose security arrangements were not too strict.

Auto-rickshaw drivers reportedly took the accused to the residences of many B-town celebrities, such as Big B, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan as part of the reconnaissance.

--IANS

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