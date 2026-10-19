Tiger Shroff firing case: Juvenile among 3 detained in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Oct 19 (IANS) Three alleged shooters involved in the assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have been caught at Rajasthan's Kota railway station while travelling by train, sources said.

All three were detained during a joint operation by the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Kota City Police and are currently being interrogated.

According to the sources, a juvenile is among those detained.

One of the accused has been identified as Hritik Kumar alias Roshan (22), a resident of Piprai village in Bihar's Begusarai district, currently residing near the Urdu School in Mumbai's Andheri West and working as a bike rider.

The third accused is identified as Rehan (18), a resident of Haryana's Sonipat.

Earlier, Mumbai's Juhu Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident involving the actor, in which his caretaker and driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, sustained injuries.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Police are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the assailants and establish the roles of the other suspected individuals involved in the attack.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on the evening of October 18, 2026, at around 7 p.m., when Tiger Shroff was returning by car after playing football.

Two unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the vehicle using pistols, injuring Baloch. Another person present in the area was also hit by a bullet during the shooting, police said.

The complaint states that the attack took place while they were returning after the game. As their car exited the school grounds and turned left, two unidentified men allegedly approached and opened fire at the vehicle from the front and its left side.

After the shooting, the assailants fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, interrogation of the detained individuals is underway at Kota City Police Station and further details are underway.

--IANS

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