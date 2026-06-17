Tibetan advocacy group urges Canadian lawmakers to act against China’s forced assimilation policies

Beijing/Ottawa, June 17 (IANS) The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) President Tencho Gyatso has called on the Canadian parliamentarians to take stronger action against China's intensifying campaign of forced assimilation in Tibet.

The appeal was made after Gyatso testified on June 8 before the Canadian House of Commons’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

According to the ICT, the briefing was convened pursuant to a September 23, 2025 motion adopted by the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development and a May 25, 2026 motion adopted by the Subcommittee on International Human Rights to examine the situation of Tibetan children placed in schools administered by China.

Gyatso appeared alongside Chemi Lhamo, a Tibetan-Canadian human rights activist; Gyal Lo, a Tibet specialist and educational sociologist; Lhadon Tethong, co-founder and director of Tibet Action Institute; and Tenzin Choekyi, a senior researcher at Tibet Watch.

In her testimony, Gyatso warned that Beijing's new 'Ethnic Unity and Progress Law', set to come into force on July 1, along with China’s state-run boarding school system, poses a direct threat to Tibetan language, religion, culture, and identity.

“The new law makes the state’s ambitions unmistakably clear, laying a stark blueprint to erase Tibetan language, culture, and identity,” Gyatso told the subcommittee.

She cautioned that the Ethnic Unity Law could also have implications beyond China’s borders, creating a framework under which criticism voiced in democratic capitals could be projected as undermining “ethnic unity.”

“The tragedy unfolding before our eyes in Tibet is therefore not only a Tibetan tragedy — it is a human tragedy,” Gyatso said.

Gyatso called on Canadian leaders to publicly condemn the Ethnic Unity Law and urge Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Minister Anita Anand to do the same. She further called for high-level engagement with the Central Tibetan Administration and Sikyong Penpa Tsering, as well as coordinated efforts with democratic partners to ensure that the succession of the Dalai Lama remains a matter for the Tibetan Buddhist community alone, free from Chinese government interference.

"The issue concerning the 15th Dalai Lama does not belong to the Chinese Communist Party but to Tibetans alone,” Gyatso said.

ICT has warned that China’s assimilation policies form part of a systematic effort to weaken Tibetan identity and consolidate Chinese Communist Party control over every aspect of Tibetan life. The organization urged “democratic governments to coordinate responses, press China to end coercive policies in Tibet, support meaningful dialogue between Chinese officials and Tibetan representatives, and protect the rights of Tibetans inside Tibet and in exile.”

Gyatso told Canadian lawmakers that international leadership matters “for Tibet … for we want our future generations to have a Tibet to inherit and not one remembered only through photographs, archives, and exile.”

--IANS

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