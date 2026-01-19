Three more civilians allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, Jan 19 (IANS) Amid escalating violence and security operations across Pakistan’s Balochistan province, a leading human rights organisation reported the alleged enforced disappearance of three more Baloch civilians, accusing Pakistani security forces of involvement in the latest incidents.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that on January 17, two brothers, Imran Baloch and Rizwan Baloch, were forcibly taken from their home in the Tusp region of Panjgur district by Pakistani security forces.

“Their forced disappearance marks yet another tragic episode in the ongoing violations of human rights in Balochistan,” the rights body stated.

In a separate incident, Paank revealed that another Baloch civilian, Owais Ahmed Qambrani, a resident of Kharan district, was forcibly disappeared from the Sarawan area on January 17, along with his vehicle, during a raid on a dairy farm by Pakistani security forces.

Condemning the incidents in the strongest terms, the rights body called for immediate accountability for those responsible.

Paank expressed solidarity with the families of the disappeared and urged local and international bodies to take action to end such human rights violations in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, accused the Pakistani army of forcibly kidnapping girls and women across Balochistan from their homes for several months, and holding them in torture cells.

Taking to X, Chand said, “No one knows what horrors are being inflicted upon these innocent women. Even pregnant women are being abducted by Pakistani soldiers. Many of these women have small, innocent children waiting for own mothers at home. These atrocities are being committed in an attempt to suppress the Baloch movement, but the Baloch people will never be silenced or broken.”

“The world must not ignore these crimes. We will never forgive the cruelty being committed against innocent Baloch women. The Pakistani army should be ashamed of kidnapping and abusing innocent women,” he added.

The Baloch leader appealed to the international community to speak out and take action against the “cruel and oppressive” Pakistani army.

--IANS

scor/rs