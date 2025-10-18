Three Afghan cricketers killed in Pakistani airstrike, ACB withdraws from upcoming series

Kabul, Oct 18 (IANS) At least three Afghan cricketers were killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan's Paktika province, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed.

The players had travelled from Urgun to Sharana, near the Pakistan border, to participate in a friendly cricket match.

The ACB identified the deceased players as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, adding that five other civilians also lost their lives in the strike.

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon), alongside five other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," the ACB said in a statement.

Describing the strike as a devastating blow to the country's sports community, the ACB expressed "deep sorrow and solidarity" with the bereaved families and people of Paktika.

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province," it added.

The ACB also announced its decision to withdraw from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled for late November, as a mark of respect for the victims.

"In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan," it said.

Afghanistan's T20 team captain, Rashid Khan, strongly condemned the airstrikes and backed the ACB's decision.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan -- a tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage," he wrote on X.

Calling the attacks "immoral and barbaric", Khan said such "unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed."

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time. Our national dignity must come before all else," he added.

Pakistan carried out multiple airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province on Friday, prompting Kabul to accuse Islamabad of violating the fragile ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

