Threatening voice-note to Ranveer Singh was sent using VPN

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) The threatening voice-note sent to threaten Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was shared over a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The identity of the accused has been withheld, the officer said.

The actor received the threat in the form of a WhatsApp voice-note. The security has been beefed up outside Ranveer Singh's house after the voice-note was sent to him, demanding crores of rupees through the message, after which the Mumbai Police was informed. Police have launched a manhunt for the sender of the threatening voice note.

In a similar incident of threat to a celebrity, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also received a threatening email. The email was sent through a Proton email. The emailer claimed to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and issued the threat. The Mumbai Crime Branch official made the revelation with regards to the usage of a Proton email.

Aayush Sharma’s case is another addition to the long list of crimes against celebrities in the entertainment capital.

In a more serious incident, earlier, shots were fired outside director Rohit Shetty’s house. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune. The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30000 a few days ago.

The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30000 a few days ago. Later, Aditya Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, left the vehicle at a pre-decided place in Juhu area of Mumbai. According to the Crime Branch, the people who bought the vehicle and reached Mumbai do not know who the shooter is, later it was Shubham Lonkar who ordered the shooter to pick up the vehicle from where it was left and fire.

The Mumbai Crime Branch said that the culprit Subham Lonkar wanted to spread terror in Mumbai and had told the arrested accused that he had to do something big in Mumbai The arrested accused was in touch with absconding accused Subham Lonkar through a single app and Rs 40,000 was transferred to the account of one of the arrested accused by Subham Lonkar. A Mumbai Crime Branch official told the court that absconding accused Shubham Lonkar had given three weapons to his brother Praveen Lonkar and that weapon was given to the accused arrested in the Rohit Shetty firing case.

--IANS

aa/