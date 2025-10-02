October 02, 2025 9:58 PM हिंदी

Thousands of RSS volunteers participate in Vijayadashami processions across Delhi

Thousands of RSS volunteers participate in Vijayadashami processions across Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) completed 100 years of its journey and entered its 101st year. It was on this very day in 1925 that Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS.

To mark the foundation day, district-level Vijayadashami puja and Path Sanchalan programmes were organised across Delhi. Celebrations were held at 346 locations in the city, including Shastra Pujan (weapon worship) and path marches.

Thousands of volunteers, marching in full uniform to the beats of the traditional drums, participated enthusiastically, with many more volunteers managing the arrangements.

As the processions passed through various colonies and settlements, members from all sections of society - youth, women, and intellectuals - welcomed the marchers by showering them with flower petals.

Prominent members of society were also invited to the events. At the conclusion of the marches, national, regional, and provincial leaders of the RSS addressed the volunteers at various locations. Prant Sanghachalak Dr Anil Agrawal and senior office-bearer Indresh Kumar participated in the Vijayadashami celebrations and path sanchalan at West Vihar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Communications Bharatji was present at Bijwasan. Another senior RSS office bearer, Murliji, attended the event in Kondli, Mayur Vihar.

Provincial in-charge Anil Gupta participated in Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, and Vishal was present at the event held at Delhi University.

The speakers highlighted the need for the establishment of the RSS, its objectives, and its century-long journey. They urged society and volunteers to adopt five key transformations in their lives.

For the nation's highest glory, they emphasised embracing social harmony, family enlightenment, an environmentally friendly lifestyle, promotion of Swadeshi (indigenous products), and adherence to civic duties in daily life.

With this Vijayadashami celebration, the centenary year of the RSS has officially begun. Throughout the year, various programmes will be organised by the society, including extensive door-to-door contacts and a major event, the Hindu Sammelan.

--IANS

brt/dan

LATEST NEWS

John Stamos’ son is name-dropping him to impress girls

John Stamos’ son is name-dropping him to impress girls

Hyderabad Black Hawks celebrate Dussehra with big win over holders Calicut Heroes in opening match of the Season 4 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: PVL

PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks celebrate Dussehra with big win over holders Calicut Heroes

Wobble seam has given me the same success as in-swing, says pacer Mohammad Siraj after his 4-40 haul against WI on Day 1 of first Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

1st Test: Wobble seam has given me success, says Siraj after his 4-40 haul on Day 1 against WI

Bobby Deol performs Ravana Vadh during Dussehra celebrations

Bobby Deol performs Ravana Vadh during Dussehra celebrations

JKACC leader blames Pakistani government for killings and violence in PoK

JKACC leader blames Pakistan govt for killings and violence in PoK

Sam Pitroda’s close association with Rahul Gandhi contradicts Chidambaram’s denial

Sam Pitroda’s close association with Rahul Gandhi contradicts Chidambaram’s denial

Debutant Rubya Haider's unbeaten fifty helps Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Match 3 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s World Cup: Debutant Rubya Haider's unbeaten fifty helps Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Seven civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistan forces in Balochistan

Seven civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistan forces in Balochistan

Ram bhakts rule India, Ravana has no place: Rajasthan Minister

Ram bhakts rule India, Ravana has no place: Rajasthan Minister

Bangladesh's BNP says Yunus remarks fuelling instability ahead of Feb elections (File image)

Bangladesh's BNP says Yunus remarks fuelling instability ahead of Feb elections