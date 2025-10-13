Thousands of esports players set to compete in India’s largest-ever solo BGMI tournament

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Thousands of gamers from across the country are set to compete in Solo Legends, India’s largest-ever solo Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament, designed to give aspiring players a platform to showcase their individual skill, strategy, and consistency.

A first-of-its-kind tournament featuring a nationwide search for BGMI players, the multi-phase tournament will include both online and on-ground stages, uniting thousands of solo players from across the country, ranging from grassroots talent to seasoned pros.

Competitors will battle in a solo queue format, progressing through multiple rounds of qualifiers, and ultimately have the opportunity to face some of India’s top BGMI professionals in the final. The winner will earn the coveted title of India’s best solo BGMI player along with an exclusive international Red Bull Racing experience.

"Every pro player’s journey starts from playing solo. When you’re on your own, you learn every role, whether it’s fragging, supporting, making calls, or handling pressure like an IGL. Red Bull Solo Legends is the perfect stage for players to showcase those skills and prove what they can do without relying on a team.

"I’m really excited to be part of this format and see which players rise through the ranks to claim the title. It’s time for India’s solo players to take the spotlight," said Jonathan Amaral, aka Jonathan Gaming.

The tournament will feature some of India’s prominent BGMI players, including Jonathan Amaral (Jonathan Gaming), Tanishk Singh (Admino), Ashutosh Singh (Punk), Sahil Jakhar (Omega), Sohail Shaikh (Hector), Mohammed Owais Lakhani (Owais), Raghuraj Singh (Slug), Ammar Khan (Destro), Aditya Dawar (Aadi) and many more. These players, known for their exceptional skills, will compete against each other, bringing their unique strategies and gameplay styles to the forefront.

"Playing solo is the ultimate test of a player’s all-round abilities. You are responsible for every choice you make, from rotations to engagements, and it forces you to master every aspect of the game. Red Bull Solo Legends recognises individual excellence and encourages players to innovate, adapt, and compete at the highest level," noted Sahil Jakhar, aka Omega.

"Solo competition is where you truly test your adaptability and decision-making under pressure. Every match challenges you to think on your feet and find creative solutions, whether it’s surviving the zone, positioning against multiple opponents, or optimising your loot. This tournament will bring out hidden talent and give gamers a real chance to prove themselves among the best in the country," commented Mohammed Lakhani, aka Owais.

--IANS

bsk/bc