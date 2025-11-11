Thousands join Bhutan King in praying for Delhi blast victims

Thimphu, Nov 11 (IANS) Bhutanese King Druk Gyalpo on Tuesday led a prayer for the victims of the Delhi blast, during a ceremony at Changlimethang Stadium in Thimphu.

He was joined by thousands of Bhutanese people who expressed solidarity with India.

The Bhutanese leadership conveyed their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station.

The blast occurred in New Delhi on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day Bhutan visit, on Tuesday assured action against the conspirators behind the deadly car blast in Delhi.

In his address at the Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "Today is a very important day for Bhutan, for the Bhutanese royal family, and for all who believe in world peace. India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries. And therefore, it was India's and my commitment to participate in this important occasion."

He stated that Indian agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy and vowed that those behind the Delhi blast "will not be spared".

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today, the entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night...Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.

The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort, revealing crucial details from CCTV footage that tracked the suspect vehicle's movements hours before the explosion.

According to Delhi Police sources, CCTV footage shows that the white i20 car was parked near the Red Fort parking area at around 3:19 p.m., remaining there for nearly three hours before it exited the parking at approximately 6:48 p.m.

The car was seen leaving the parking area at a time when there was heavy crowd movement in the vicinity, police officials said.

Investigators are also tracing the vehicle's full route, from where it originated, how it reached the Red Fort parking, and how it later proceeded toward the traffic signal located directly in front of the monument.

Police officials confirmed that over 100 CCTV clips are being analysed, including footage from nearby roads and parking toll plazas, to map the vehicle's journey and identify the suspect.

A case has been registered under UAPA Sections 16 and 18, along with provisions of the Explosives Act and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

--IANS

int/akl/sd/