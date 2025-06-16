June 16, 2025 11:31 PM हिंदी

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Kumbh Mela's viral girl Monalisa has been roped in for singer Utkarsh Sharma's new album titled "Saadgi".

Talking exclusively to IANS, she shared her first reaction on being offered the song.

Speaking to IANS, Monalisa said, "I told him to speak to my family first. Once they were on board, I agreed to do it."

Revealing what made her say yes to the project, she claimed that she "really loved the song".

When asked what did she feel when she first heard the track, Monalisa stated, "I loved it instantly. When I heard it for the first time, Sir told me he had made it especially for me."

Talking about the challenges that came her way as she faced the camera for the first time, she added, "Expressing emotions through the eyes, the dance movements, and coordinating everything for the camera."

Meanwhile, Utkarsh also shared his views on giving such a huge platform to Monalisa through this song. He told us, "Honestly, I don’t think I’ve given her a platform. The platform is the blessing of Mahakaal. I deeply respect her. I believe that in her journey, this project is just one stepping stone. From here, she will move forward, and many new opportunities will come her way. I truly feel she will go far. And to her fans—I just want to say, support her wholeheartedly."

Shedding light on the theme of the song- simplicity, the singer added, "Absolutely. When I was writing this song, I never imagined that I would approach Mona Lisa or even speak to her family about doing this project. A long time ago, I was sitting alone one night and had this thought—what if a girl stands in front of a mirror and the mirror says to her, “You are so beautiful, you don’t need to dress up.” That thought stayed with me."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Mehidy Hasan Miraz under observation as Bangladesh eye advantage in opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Mehidy Hasan under observation as Bangladesh eye Galle advantage in Sri Lanka Test

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues.

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues.

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

Chitrangda Singh shares her views on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Chitrangda Singh shares her thoughts on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

Before leaving Cyprus, PM Modi took close look at ceasefire line where 'signs of Turkish occupation remain visible'

Before leaving Cyprus, PM Modi took close look at ceasefire line where 'signs of Turkish occupation remain visible'

Julia Roberts says it’s been ‘such a great joy’ to see husband Danny Moder as parent

Julia Roberts says it’s been ‘such a great joy’ to see husband Danny Moder as parent

Musheer Khan has been included in the Mumbai emerging team on England tour.

Suryansh Shedge to lead Mumbai’s emerging team on England tour

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'