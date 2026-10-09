'He engages only in appeasement politics': BJP leaders target Akhilesh Yadav over Ayodhya visit

Lucknow, Oct 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, on Friday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of engaging in "appeasement politics" after he visited Ayodhya but did not go to the Ram Temple, with other BJP leaders also criticising the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister over the issue.

Speaking to IANS, Pathak claimed, “They engage only in appeasement politics. Even if they disguise themselves and enter the Sanatan culture wearing yellow clothes and applying a tilak, all they care about is appeasement and the Muslim vote bank. Samajwadi Party leaders never truly accept Sanatan culture. Ask them to answer for the massacre of the kar sevaks.”

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also criticised Akhilesh Yadav for not visiting the Ram Temple during his Ayodhya trip, alleging that the SP chief was concerned about retaining minority votes ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

BJP MLA Rajani Tiwari also took a swipe at the SP chief, saying that he could not have darshan of the deity without divine blessings.

“Unless they receive Lord Ram's blessings, they will not be able to have His darshan. Lord Ram's blessings are not upon them, which is why they are not gaining wisdom or receiving the opportunity to have His darshan,” Tiwari said.

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also questioned Akhilesh Yadav's decision to stay away from the Ram Temple during his visit to Ayodhya. He referred to the SP chief's photograph while accepting prasad and contrasted it with his alleged comfort during visits to religious figures from other communities.

“Then why didn’t he go for darshan? I have seen his photograph; he appeared worried while accepting prasad, unsure whether to eat it or not. But when he visits a maulana’s place, he happily eats naan and roti. Here, he is sitting and worrying about whether he will get a chair or not,” Rajbhar claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav visited Ayodhya on Thursday to attend a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at the residence of former minister Tej Narayan Pandey, also known as Pawan Pandey, which was 12 kms away from the Ram Temple. However, he did not visit the Ram Temple during his trip.

During the visit, the SP chief emphasised equality and social justice, stating that discrimination should have no place in society.

“The feeling of belonging should be paramount, and compassion should be the first condition of governance,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

--IANS

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