June 30, 2025 10:38 PM हिंदी

'The Soul of a Nation', a book on Hindu nationalism to hit the stands next month

'The Soul of a Nation', a book on Hindu nationalism to hit the stands next month

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The concept of Hindu nationalism remains one of the most discussed, yet least understood ideas of modern times. And, this idea continues to dominate the public discourse despite Hinduism being one of the oldest civilisations in the world, dating back 5,000 years.

A new book titled ‘The Soul of a Nation: Understanding the Hindu Nationalism’ is now all set to debunk many myths and challenge many misconceptions about the pervading Hindu faith.

The book penned by noted author and columnist Arun Anand is set to hit the stands next month and is expected to join the list of best-sellers.

The book offers a rigorous and civilizational perspective on Hindu nationalism, going beyond media cliches and political binaries. It situates the ideology in over 5,000 years of Indian thought, tracing its evolution from ancient philosophy to modern statecraft.

The book makes for an essential study for anyone seeking clarity on a subject that continues to shape India’s future.

The book is also available on online marketing platforms like Amazon.

Notably, ‘The Soul of a Nation: Understanding Hindu Nationalism’ is the first structured and comprehensive analysis of the concept and ideological framework of Hindu nationalism.

Hindu nationalism has largely remained one of the most misunderstood and misrepresented ideas—misconstrued not only by its critics but, ironically, also by many of its proponents. This widespread confusion stems largely from the lack of authoritative texts that examine the subject in a holistic manner.

This book will go a long way in addressing that gap and take the readers, researchers and scholars, as well as policymakers, not just in India but across the world, on an engaging journey, as it will enlighten them about various untouched and unexplored truths, spanning over 5,000 years.

Also, the idea of 'Hindu nationalism’ has emerged as a significant force in Indian politics in the past few decades, and therefore, this makes it more imperative to have a thorough, balanced, and scholarly exploration of the topic.

By articulating Hinduism’s core tenets, The Soul of a Nation will break down the whole concept of Hindu nationalism in a holistic manner.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

It’s a wrap for Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

It’s a wrap for Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Wiaan Mulder's career-best 147 drives South Africa toward victory against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Monday. Photo credit: ProteasMan

1st Test: Mulder's career-best 147 drives South Africa toward victory against Zimbabwe

‘PM‑KISAN Samman Nidhi’ a lifeline for small farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda

‘PM‑KISAN Samman Nidhi’ a lifeline for small farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda

Critical minerals and defence ties in focus as PM Modi visits Argentina this week

Critical minerals and defence ties in focus as PM Modi visits Argentina this week

Over 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty due to Govt’s social security schemes: PHDCCI

Over 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty due to Govt’s social security schemes: PHDCCI

WNBA announces expansion to 18 teams with Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia added

WNBA announces expansion to 18 teams with Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia added

13 killed in a blast at chemical unit in Telangana

13 killed in chemical factory blast in Telangana (Roundup)

When Ram Kapoor hosted Bollywood bigwigs at his Los Angeles house during his college

When Ram Kapoor hosted Bollywood bigwigs at his Los Angeles house during his college

'The Soul of a Nation', a book on Hindu nationalism to hit the stands next month

'The Soul of a Nation', a book on Hindu nationalism to hit the stands next month

Benjamin Bonzi upsets Daniil Medvedev in first round of Wimbledon 2025 in London on Monday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon: Benjamin Bonzi upsets Daniil Medvedev in first round