The Chainsmokers say their song ‘Take What You Need’ has no conventional hook, but they love it

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Music duo The Chainsmokers have described their latest song ‘Take What You Need’ as a “North Star”, saying its unconventional structure makes it stand out, while expressing happiness that listeners can now hear the complete track.

The musical duo took to Instagram, where they shared the music video and wrote: “This song has been a North Star for us lately. The structure is weird and I’m not sure if there is a hook or if the whole thing is a hook.”

“Either way we love it and are really happy you all can hear the full thing right now wherever you listen to music,” they added.

The Chainsmokers started out by releasing remixes of songs by indie artists. They achieved a breakthrough with their 2014 song "#Selfie", which became a top-twenty single in several countries.

They have won a Grammy Award, two American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Their debut EP, Bouquet, was released in October 2015 and featured the single "Roses", which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. "Don't Let Me Down" became their first top-five single on the Billboard chart and won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 59th awards ceremony.

Their single "Closer", featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, became their first number-one single on the Billboard chart.

The duo's second EP, Collage, was released in November 2016. Their debut studio album, Memories...Do Not Open, was released in April 2017 was with two hit singles “Paris" and "Something Just Like This".

Their second album, Sick Boy and third was World War Joy. So Far So Good, their fourth studio album, was released in 2022. Their fifth studio album, Summertime Friends followed in October 2023. In 2024, the duo released their third EP, No Hard Feelings.

--IANS

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