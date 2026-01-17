The battle is not over: Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses Eknath Shinde of betraying Marathi people (Ld)

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Following the declaration of results for 29 municipal corporations, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday hit out at the BJP. While the BJP’s lotus has bloomed in 23 out of 29 cities, it is the loss of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that has triggered a fierce war of words.

With the BJP-led Mahayuti crossing the majority mark with 116+ seats, ensuring a BJP Mayor for Mumbai, the Thackeray camp has accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of betraying the Marathi people.

Senior leader and MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde, comparing him to the historical figure 'Jaichand' who has long been considered a symbol of betrayal in Indian history.

Raut stated, “If Eknath Shinde had not turned into a Jaichand, then even if 100 generations of the BJP had descended upon Mumbai, they could never have installed a BJP Mayor. This reminds me of the incident at Shaniwar Wada, where Balaji Pant lowered the Maratha 'Jaripatka' (Saffron flag) and raised the British Union Jack, granting entry to the East India Company. Shinde and his associates are the descendants of such figures."

Raut further emphasised that the Opposition strength remains formidable. "The BJP-Shinde combine has a thin majority. There are 110 people in the Opposition, including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. This number is not small; we will not let them move even a blade of grass without a fight. Losing the Mayoralty is a moment of grief for Maharashtra and Mumbaikars," he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) signalled its intent to stay in the fight by posting an image of founder Balasaheb Thackeray on social media with a defiant message “This battle is not over yet... It will continue until the Marathi Manoos receives the respect they deserve!"

The BJP-Mahayuti has effectively ended the 30-year hegemony of the Thackeray family over the BMC, the richest civic body in India.

Despite the loss, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction intends to use the "regional pride" narrative to consolidate its base ahead of the 2029 Assembly elections.

By using terms like "East India Company" and "Balaji Pant," the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is framing the BJP’s win as a corporate "takeover" of Mumbai by outside forces, aided by local "traitors." While the BJP prepares for the Mayoral coronation, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are expected to coordinate closely in the Opposition benches.

