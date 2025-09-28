Thakur Anoop Singh reveals how he prepared to play an army officer in ‘Controll’

September 28, 2025 3:04 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Thakur Anoop Singh has opened up about the rigorous preparation he underwent to portray an army officer in the upcoming cybercrime thriller “Controll.”

He shared insights into the training and dedication required for the role. Speaking about his role, Thakur stated, “The word ‘Control’ signifies power in our film. It’s a title that signifies the consequences of misusing the power. My character is a perfect blend of being the eldest son of the house who’s vulnerable, caring yet fierce to take on anyone being a threat to his family. The complexity of the character is what makes it unique and special for me to play. Also, people have never seen me play an Army officer before. This will be a first!”

Sharing how he prepped to play an army officer, he mentioned, “The first thing was the physical transformation I had to go through. Naturally, I had a heavy-built physique, so I had to shred down and lean out. I was given strict instructions not to lift dumbbells or heavy weights. Secondly, having observed people who have been army officers, those observations helped me a lot in portraying the character on screen—the walk, the stance, the discipline. The moment you don that uniform, your entire body language changes. I had always wanted to play an army officer, which is why I was very excited about this role.”

On a related note, the upcoming crime thriller, inspired by real incidents, also stars Rohit Roy, Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Siddharth Banerjee, and others. The makers have released the first poster from the film today on social media. Drawing inspiration from real-life events and the increasing threat of digital fraud, the film highlights the darker aspects of the technological revolution.

“Controll,” directed by Safdar Abaas and produced by Dhaval Gada and Abhay Sinha, is slated to hit theatres on October 10.

