Terrorism would now invite consequences, not return to talks after pause: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The world takes note when a country responds firmly to terrorism, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Thursday, cautioning that “when you don’t respond, the world will play games”.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026, EAM Jaishankar said taking US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the 26/11 memorial in Mumbai should serve as a reminder of the enormity of what has been done to India and of the need to respond.

“To me, 26/11 (memorial), where I took Secretary Rubio, should serve as a reminder of the enormity of what is being done to us and the necessity for us to respond. And believe me, when you respond, the world will take note of it. When you don’t respond, the world will play games,” he said.

The EAM was referring to Tuesday’s visit, when Rubio, reaffirming the shared US-India commitment to combating terrorism, laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai’s Taj hotel paying tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which saw Pakistani terrorists killing 166 people, including six Americans.

“At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honoring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism,” Rubio had posted on X.

Contrasting India’s restraint after the 2008 Mumbai attacks with its decisive actions in recent years, including Pahalgam last year, the EAM said terrorism would now invite consequences, not a return to talks after a pause.

“If terrorism goes on, it will not be business as usual. It is not you’ll take a break and then say, okay, now it’s a long time, let me get back to talking to them again, which is what was the pattern,” he said.

Asked whether the defence pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan could have a bearing on a future Operation Sindoor-type scenario, EAM Jaishankar said “time will tell”, adding that countries, including India, would ultimately be judged by their actions and the world would be watching which positions translate into reality.

--IANS

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