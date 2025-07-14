Ter Stegen's Barcelona demotion sparks doubts over Germany's future

Berlin (Germany), July 14 (IANS) Marc-Andre ter Stegen's reported demotion at Barcelona has raised fresh concerns about his standing in Germany's national team just a year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Spanish and German media reports, including Sport, Mundo Deportivo, and Kicker, new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has informed the 33-year-old goalkeeper that he will serve as third-choice next season, behind new signing Joan Garcia and 35-year-old Wojciech Szczesny.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has publicly sought clarification on Ter Stegen's future, warning that regular playing time is essential for selection. "Rhythm and consistent match practice are inevitable for anyone wanting to be part of the World Cup squad," Nagelsmann said.

Garcia, 24, joined Barcelona from local rivals Espanyol for a reported 25 million euros on a contract through 2031, while Szczesny has agreed to a two-year extension. Despite being under contract until 2028, Ter Stegen's demotion threatens his role with Germany, reports Xinhua.

Reports indicate that a transfer may be the only solution to safeguard Ter Stegen's World Cup hopes. Clubs including Galatasaray, Monaco, and several Premier League sides have reportedly shown interest in the experienced goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen had previously insisted he would fight for his place at Barcelona. However, Flick's stance may alter his plans. The German keeper had only recently returned to action after a long-term knee injury, reclaiming the starting spot during last month's UEFA Nations League Finals.

Kicker described Barcelona's approach as a clear signal that the club wants to move on from Ter Stegen, despite his decade of service, 422 appearances, and 19 trophies. Complicating matters further, the goalkeeper recently separated from his wife but remains committed to staying in Barcelona for personal reasons, as his children live there.

Former Germany international and ex-Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Rene Adler criticised Barcelona's treatment of Ter Stegen as disrespectful, given his years of elite performances. Adler advised him to seek a transfer to protect his chances of being Germany's No. 1 at the World Cup.

Ter Stegen, according to reports, is both surprised and disappointed by the decision, though polls in Spanish media suggest the majority of Barcelona supporters back Flick's move.

The 2026 tournament represents Ter Stegen's first chance to start at a major tournament after having spent much of his international career as backup to Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, who withdrew from Germany duty after Euro 2024.

--IANS

bsk/