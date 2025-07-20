Team 'Tanvi The Great' enjoys a heart-to heart with the audience creating special memories

July 20, 2025 3:07 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Anupam Kher's second directorial venture, "Tanvi The Great" has managed to connect a chord with the audience.

During one of the special screenings of the movie, lead Shubhangi Dutt and co-writer Ankur Chalisa interacted with the audience, and the experience turned out to be extremely heartwarming.

Kher took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of the "Tanvi The Great" team having a heart-to-heart with those who came to witness the movie.

Sharing his experience, Kher penned on the photo-sharing app, "HOPE AND GOOD CRYING: Crying is not always about sadness or a tragedy. It can also be about feeling something good happening on screen! This is exactly what happened when I, our lead playing #Tanvi @shubhangidutt and our co-writer @ankur_chalisa went to meet audiences after the screening of #TanviTheGreat. It was HOUSE FULL."

He added that the audience included a couple of adorable autistic children. We could also see a gentleman crying in the video. Talking about him, Kher added, "He was sad because it was his wife only who took care of their daughter who stammered or #Aneesha mother of an autistic child #Arjun who saw #HOPE for her child in our film."

"#TanviTheGreat is HEALING people apart from entertaining them! Thank you #TataPower and #DrPraveerSinha for this special screening! Go watch it in the theatres near you!," he concluded.

Previously, a special premiere of "Tanvi The Great" was held in Delhi graced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Calling the movie 'a must-watch for every child', CM addressed the media, saying, "I congratulate Anupam Kher for bringing this movie with a special theme for special children. Every moment of this movie was so heart-touching that I cannot describe it. The theme is so beautiful that today it is very important for every child of the country, and every child of the world, to watch this movie. On behalf of the Delhi government, we would like to show this movie to as many children as possible, which is an inspiration, which is heart-touching, which also has patriotism."

"Tanvi The Great" got a theatrical release on July 18.

