Taylor Swift goes makeup-free in ‘Opalite’ memories post

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Musician Taylor Swift left everyone in awe as she shared a series of makeup-free moments while celebrating her song “Opalite” climbing to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The global pop icon marked the milestone by posting candid memories, thanking fans for helping her score her second No.1 from the same album, a feat she says she hasn’t achieved since her 2014 album 1989.

Swift took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos and pictures of herself from the making of Opalite.

For the caption, she wrote: “Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!! I can’t even sum up my excitement and I’m so blown away by the love you’ve shown this song and video.”

Putting the achievement into perspective, the singer noted that the last time she experienced a similar milestone was during the era of “1989,” which was released in 2014 and went on to become one of the most defining albums of her career.

“To put this into perspective… This is actually the first time I’ve had two Hot 100 #1s off of one album since my album 1989 came out in 2014, nearly twelve years ago!”

She concluded: “I know that’s a lot of numbers but it all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms. Seriously bouncing off the walls about this!! Just wanted to say THANK YOU, might go buy a giant pretzel at the mall to celebrate, iykyk.”

Swift is known for her autobiographical songwriting and artistic reinventions. She is the highest-grossing live music artist, the wealthiest female musician, and one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

