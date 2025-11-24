Taylor Swift films festive music video in UK

Los Angeles, Nov 23 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift recently flew to London to film a music video. The details of the music video are now reported to be out.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter flew in on a private jet from New Jersey to the UK last weekend to shoot the promo at unusual locations, including the Whitgift Centre, a shopping mall in Croydon, South London, reports ‘Female First UK’.

As per a media report, extras were also spotted at Mildmay Club in Stoke Newington, North London. Singer Lewis Capaldi and actor Domnhall Gleeson are said to be among those set to make a cameo in the short, apparently for the track Opalite from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.

An insider told ‘The Sun’, “This video was shrouded in secrecy, with Taylor’s security team working day and night to ensure she wasn’t sighted at any point. It was like a military operation. “But she IS the most powerful woman in pop, so if she wants to go unseen, she’ll make it happen”.

An onlooker told the newspaper, “Extras in retro dress were spotted exiting the venue, along with festive props including Christmas trees, glitter cannons and tinsel. “Banana milkshake was used for eggnog, while grape juice stood in for posh champagne”.

As per ‘Female First UK”, the ‘Fate of Ophelia’ singer is said to have splashed out $1 million for the video, which is said to have a "nostalgic feel, like Love Actually meets a John Lewis advert".

They went on, “Security was really tight. Taylor and her cast were given numbers instead of names, and were whisked between cars and buildings under a fortress of umbrellas and screens to keep the whole project under wraps. You’ve never seen secrecy like it. Some shops were informed of filming, but they were told it was for an insurance commercial, something suitably boring that wouldn’t arouse suspicion. The budget was massive, around $ 1.3 million”.

“Hiring out the shopping centre alone would have cost several hundreds of thousands of pounds, even if it is tiring. Of course, it was decorated and dressed up to look Christmassy. It has a nostalgic feel, like Love Actually meets a John Lewis advert”, they added.

--IANS

aa/