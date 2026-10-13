October 13, 2026 11:55 AM हिंदी

Tata Trusts gets extension till Oct 19 to reply to governance complaint

Tata Trusts gets extension till Oct 19 to reply to governance complaint

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Tata Trusts has received an extension till October 19 to respond to complaint filed by Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh against it, according to a report on Tuesday.

NDTV Profit -- citing sources -- reported that extension was granted by the Charity Commissioner. However, as per the original timeline, the Trusts was to respond by October 12.

Earlier in October, senior trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust accused fellow trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh of undermining board resolutions and breaching fiduciary duties by publicly supporting listing of Tata Sons, reports said.

The letter was signed by SDTT trustees Noel N Tata, Darius J Khambata, Neville N Tata and Bhaskar Bhat, marking escalation in internal differences within Tata Trusts over future ownership and listing status of Tata Sons, they said.

Trustees said keeping Tata Sons unlisted had been settled position of Trusts and company for years.

Tata Sons board had unanimously resolved in March 2024 to retain company's unlisted status, while trustees of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust unanimously reiterated position in July 2025 and agreed to engage with Reserve Bank of India on matter.

Trustees said July 2025 resolutions had not been rescinded and criticised Srinivasan and Singh for not seeking reconsideration of those decisions or bringing changed views on potential listing before trustees for collective deliberation.

Their public statements supporting listing undermined Trusts' resolutions and could also affect Tata Sons' pending application with RBI, according to trustees.

They also referred to September 28 proposal to merge Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons as one possible route to help company avoid RBI's principal business criteria for NBFCs while retaining unlisted status, the reports showed.

--IANS

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