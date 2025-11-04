Tamannaah Bhatia does her makeup in the car with the 'hands of a surgeon'

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia used social media to flaunt her impeccable makeup skills.

The 'Baahubali' actress took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of her 'get ready with me' in traffic.

First, Tamannaah was seen applying her brown toned lip pencil and later she perfectly completed it with a lipstick.

The 'F3' actress captioned the post, "Hands of a surgeon," along with a Smiling Face with Sunglasses Emoji.

With open hair, a simple t-shirt, a golden neck chain, and specs, Tamannaah shelled out breezy vibes during her travel look.

The comment section of the post saw remarks such as "Sculptor sculpting her self", "You don’t even need filters girl You are naturally so fair and flawless", and "Very well use of the time".

Back in September, Tamannaah called the auspicious festival of Navratri "a chance to return to ourselves".

Dropping a glimpse from her 'Mata Ki Chowki' on social media, she shared that for her, Maa Durga stands as a symbol of unwavering courage.

Tamannaah penned on her official Instagram, "Navratri is not just nine nights of devotion, but it’s also nine chances to return to ourselves. Each evening’s a reminder that the Goddess is not only in temples or festivals, she’s in every breath we take (sic)."

"Durga stands for the courage to fight the battles we have been avoiding. Lakshmi teaches us to welcome abundance, not just in wealth but in love, kindness, and possibility. Saraswati gifts the clarity to speak our truth and choose wisely when the path isn’t clear. Kali burns away the fears, habits, and old stories that keep us small," the 'Odela 2' actor added.

Work-wise, Tamannaah will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time in “Vvan: Force of the Forest.”

A recently shared AI-generated teaser for the drama shows Tamannaah walking through a shadowy forest with a diya in her hand.

The movie will also see Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/