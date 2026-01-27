Talwiinder gives shout-out to R&B ‘queen’ Kehlani

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Punjabi music sensation Talwiinder, who is currently making headlines over his rumoured romance with Bollywood actress Disha Patani, has shouted out to R&B ‘queen’ Kehlani for letting him be a part of his India debut.

Talwiinder, who was seen walking hand-in-hand openly at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai, took to his Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures and videos of himself on stage. In one clip, Kehlani is seen talking about the “Pal Pal” hitmaker.

She is heard saying: “Please, please wait, wait, we gotta pause. Please make some noise for my friend Talviinder here. Thank you for welcoming me. Thank you for taking care of us, making sure we were good, we appreciate you.”

For the caption, the Punjabi musician wrote: “From the bay to the universe fr fr x Shout out to the queen of R&B @kehlani for letting me be part of her india debut at @lollaindia. “

Talking about Talviinder and Disha, rumours about their romance started doing the rounds earlier this month when the two were seen at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur.

Talwinder’s music often incorporates a blend of electronic sounds, hip-hop, and alternative pop, with experimental elements of trap, lo-fi, boom bap, drill, and synth-pop. He maintains anonymity by using face paint, which he states allows him to keep his private life separate from his public career and live a more normal life.

He began recording and releasing his music on platforms like SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube, uploading both original compositions and cover songs such as "Phir Mohabbat" and "Paani Diyaan Challan". He released his debut EP You Haven't Heard This in March, 2020 with four original songs.

By 2022, Talwiinder had garnered considerable popularity and cultivated a dedicated fanbase through successful releases like "Kammo Ji," "Dhundhala," and "Funk Song." The latter subsequently went viral on Instagram Reels.

Meanwhile, Kehlani initially started as a member of the teen pop group PopLyfe in 2011 as a contestant on America's Got Talent. After leaving the group, she released mixtapes independently. Some of her popular tracks include Gangsta, Honey, CRZY, Good Life and Nights Like This.

