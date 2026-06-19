Taiwan President urges China to stop military expansion in South and East China Seas, Taiwan Strait

Taipei, June 19 (IANS) Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has called on China to stop its military expansion in the South and East China Seas, the Taiwan Strait, and any use of force against the island, local media reported on Friday.

During a reception for foreign correspondents in Taipei on Thursday, Lai Ching-te expressed Taiwan's willingness to engage in exchanges and cooperation based on equality and dignity, in pursuit of peaceful and mutually beneficial development. He noted that 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Taiwan's first direct presidential election, Taiwan-based Taipei Times reported.

Lai Ching-te said Taiwan held its elections 30 years back despite missile threats from China, sending a message to the international community that sovereignty rests with the people and that only 23 million people of Taiwan can decide its future. He stated that China and Taiwan are subordinate to each other and Taiwan is not part of China, Taipei Times reported.

He also expressed gratitude to the G7 leaders, at their summit in France's Evian, for reiterating their opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion.

In a post on X, Lai Ching-te wrote: "With the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents’ Club today, I marked 30 years of direct presidential elections in Taiwan, highlighting our democracy & thriving economy. Echoing the G7 leaders' statement, I stressed our commitment to upholding the status quo; I urge China to choose peace over the use of force."

In the statement on geopolitical issues, the G7 leaders reaffirmed opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, especially by force or coercion, in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait.

"We highlight the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law. We reaffirm our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in particular by force or coercion, in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait, which should only be resolved peacefully through dialogue."

The statement came as China has increased the frequency and scale of its military exercises around Taiwan in recent years. China maintains that Taiwan is a part of its territory and needs to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty and responds to China's incursions.

--IANS

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