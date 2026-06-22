June 22, 2026 1:52 PM हिंदी

Taiwan launches Combat Readiness Exercise against possible Chinese threat

Taiwan launches Combat Readiness Exercise against possible Chinese threat

Taipei, June 22 (IANS) Taiwan's military on Monday began a five-day "Immediate Combat Readiness Exercise" across the country to ensure that its soldiers are prepared to respond swiftly if China intensifies its gray-zone activities into a full-scale military attack, local media reported on Monday.

The exercise which is scheduled to be held from Monday to Friday is aimed to help military units at all levels to strengthen their ability to transition more quickly from peacetime to wartime operations, according to the statement released by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Sunday, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

As the drills began on Monday morning, combat units began travelling to designated defensive positions in Taiwan in preparation for repelling invading enemy forces. Several CM32, CM33 and CM34 "Clouded Leopard" eight-wheeled armoured vehicles, and military Field Information Communications System (FICS) vehicle were seen travelling along Provincial Highway 31 near Qingpu in Taoyuan, CNA reported.

The exercise has been launched as China has increased the frequency and scale of its military exercises around Taiwan in recent years. China maintains that Taiwan is a part of its territory and needs to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty and responds to China's incursions.

On June 18, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has urged China to stop its military expansion in the South and East China Seas, the Taiwan Strait, and any use of force against the island.

During a reception for foreign correspondents in Taipei on June 18, Lai Ching-te expressed Taiwan's willingness to engage in exchanges and cooperation based on equality and dignity, in pursuit of peaceful and mutually beneficial development. He noted that 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Taiwan's first direct presidential election, Taiwan-based Taipei Times reported.

Lai Ching-te said Taiwan held its elections 30 years back despite missile threats from China, sending a message to the international community that sovereignty rests with the people and that only 23 million people of Taiwan can decide its future. He stated that China and Taiwan are subordinate to each other and Taiwan is not part of China, Taipei Times reported.

He also expressed gratitude to the G7 leaders for reiterating their opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion.

In a post on X, Lai Ching-te wrote: "With the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents’ Club today, I marked 30 years of direct presidential elections in Taiwan, highlighting our democracy &amp; thriving economy. Echoing the G7 leaders' statement, I stressed our commitment to upholding the status quo; I urge China to choose peace over the use of force."

In the statement on geopolitical issues, the G7 leaders reaffirmed opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, especially by force or coercion, in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait.

"We highlight the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law. We reaffirm our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in particular by force or coercion, in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait, which should only be resolved peacefully through dialogue."

--IANS

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