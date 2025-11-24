Tabraiz Shamsi withdraws from SA20 due to personal reasons, Thomas Kaber named replacement

Cape Town, Nov 24 (IANS) Tabraiz Shamsi, the seasoned South African wristspinner and recent MI Cape Town acquisition, will not take part in the upcoming SA20 season after making himself unavailable due to personal circumstances. His withdrawal has opened the door for all-rounder Thomas Kaber, another left-arm wristspinner, who has been drafted in as his replacement.

Kaber re-joins a familiar setup, having been part of the MI Cape Town squad in each of the previous two seasons. During MICT’s championship-winning 2024–25 campaign, he featured in just a single match, while in the 2023–24 season, he appeared in eight games. Across his SA20 career to date, Kaber has delivered in seven bowling innings, claiming 10 wickets at an impressive average of 16.60 and maintaining an economy rate of 8.05.

With the bat, though opportunities have been limited, he has accumulated 34 runs in four innings, remaining not out in three of them. His current form has also been encouraging - playing for the Warriors in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, he has picked up seven wickets in six matches, conceding at a frugal 6.31 runs per over and averaging 17.42.

MI Cape Town’s spin department for the league’s fourth edition remains strong despite Shamsi’s absence, with the likes of Rashid Khan, George Linde, and Dane Piedt providing depth and variety. Their pace arsenal is equally formidable, featuring international stars Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult, supported by Corbin Bosch and Dwaine Pretorius.

Shamsi, who was signed at the September auction for R500,000 (approximately USD 29,000), was expected to make his debut season for the franchise. He previously represented Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals in earlier editions. At present, he is turning out for Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Earlier this year, he declined a national contract with Cricket South Africa and was subsequently not selected for the ODI series against India. His most recent T20I appearance came during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The reigning champions, MI Cape Town, are set to begin their title defence on December 26 against Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands, which will also host the tournament final on January 25.

