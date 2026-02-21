February 21, 2026 9:56 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Washout threat looms large on Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights clash in Colombo

Washout threat looms large on Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Colombo, Feb 21 (IANS) The threat of a washout is looming large on the first Super Eights clash of the Men’s T20 World Cup between Pakistan and New Zealand after heavy drizzle forced covers at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo immediately after the toss was held.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and chose to bat first, but the start has been delayed as showers started in a jiffy. With the rain continuing, the loss of overs has begun from 8:10 pm, while the cut-off for a five-over game is at 10:15 pm. If the situation does not improve, the fixture will be abandoned, and both sides will share points.

Forecasts had already raised concerns for a washout, with Accuweather predicting cloudy skies and a high chance of evening showers in Colombo. Persistent rain on Friday forced Pakistan to cancel training, and Saturday’s drizzle confirmed fears that the weather could play a decisive role in the tournament’s opening Super Eights match.

Under playing conditions by the ICC, a minimum of five overs per side is required for a result in the match. Additionally, there are no reserve days in the Super Eights, with this arrangement only available for the semifinals and final. A washout would dent both teams’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals, as shared points could prove costly in a competitive Group 2.

The 2009 champions, Pakistan, made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in Fakhar Zaman for Khawaja Nafay. New Zealand opted for three alterations, with captain Mitchell Santner returning after missing the previous game against Canada due to a stomach issue, while Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also came back to the playing eleven. With the threat of washout looming large, the weather may decide the outcome before a ball is bowled.

New Zealand have brought back captain Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson into their playing eleven as Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first

--IANS

nr/bsk/

