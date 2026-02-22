T20 WC: SA's previous Ahmedabad experience will play massive role against India, says Peterson

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Former South Africa all-rounder Robin Peterson believes the Proteas' previous deep familiarity with Ahmedabad will play a massive role when they face defending champions India in a blockbuster Super Eights clash in Men’s T20 World Cup, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening.

In what is also a rematch of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup final, both India and South Africa come as unbeaten teams after cruising through their respective groups with four wins each. South Africa have played three Group D matches in Ahmedabad and at different times of the day, which means that the Proteas are taking on India in familiar climes.

“South Africa have been in Ahmedabad for a while and there's a familiarity with the venue and psychologically that plays a massive role. Staying in the same hotel, having a similar routine, and going back to those things will play a massive role in the comfort levels of the group.

“In playing at one venue, you start to understand the dimensions of the field, the angles, what works, where we can use our catchers in the deep, and using the short ball – all those things play a massive role,” Peterson told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

Several Proteas players carry individual layers of knowledge of ground conditions in Ahmedabad too - Kagiso Rabada and David Miller have represented Gujarat Titans at this very ground during the IPL. “In saying that, also guys that have played so much IPL – like the ones who have played there for the Gujarat Titans - Rabada and Miller have been there before. So previous knowledge will definitely give them a lot of comfort going into this fixture.

“I'm pretty sure that South Africans love consistency - not only consistency on the field but consistency in knowing the changing room, training facilities, the route to the ground, and what to expect with the fans. It will all play a massive role in making sure that they give themselves the best opportunity to beat India,” added Peterson, who played 15 Tests, 79 ODIs and 21 T20Is.

A key loophole in India’s campaign so far has been its batters losing 11 wickets – the most by any side – to off-spinners. The struggles have come against Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan’s Usman Tariq and Saim Ayub and Netherlands’ Aryan Dutt, thus exposing a clear pattern to exploit for the Proteas, who have captain Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs as handy off-spinners along with Dewald Brevis, a part-time leg-spinner.

Due to that, India have a run rate of just 7.12 in overs 7-10 so far in the showpiece event. Peterson felt India's issues against off-spin in particular is down to their early aggressive approach.

"I don't think India has a weakness against spin. I just think that they're very aggressive. When you're aggressive against spin, there's always that tendency that you could lose wickets to it because you're looking to maximise deliveries and overs.

“So I don't think India has a weakness, but conditions will play a role. It depends if the wicket turns, then South African spinners could come into it. But if the conditions are all true, India will be pretty well set to post a big total," he said.

South Africa's deployment of part-time bowling options hasn’t been much visible, but their moment of reckoning may be coming against India on a black soil pitch. "I do think Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis have been underutilized. South Africa are probably keeping it up their sleeves a little bit. I'm pretty sure that Albie Morkel being the bowling consultant in consultation with Shukri Conrad would have earmarked them to be available to bowl a few overs.

“You have to have all options against India and there's such a tremendous batting lineup that if things go awry with the seam bowlers, you need to have as many options in your bowling department to be able to limit them in terms of what they're able to post.

"I do think South Africa have always probably eyed that tactically to use Brevis and Stubbs and Markram for that matter. I'm not surprised that they are trying to make sure that all their bowling options are available, especially against a powerful Indian batting lineup," elaborated Peterson.

He added that despite the talk around left-handed batters versus off-spin match-up dominating the clash, South Africa will stick to their strength – a fiery fast bowling line-up. South Africa’s pace attack has been among the most effective units at the 2026 T20 World Cup, taking 24 wickets – joint-most alongside West Indies – while maintaining an economy rate of 7.9.

"South Africa would have eyed that out in terms of data and analytics. It's probably something that they would try and expose India in - the ability to take wickets with spin bowling. But in saying that, South Africa's strength is their fast bowling - Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen being the backbone of the seamers.

“I do think South Africa possesses great variety in their fast bowling, albeit they may have looked at India's fallibility against spin and may decide to use their spin options to try and just get an advantage if the opportunity presents itself," added Peterson.

Peterson also expects the Proteas management to unleash all four frontline seamers on an Indian batting lineup he believes can be rattled early if inroads are made quickly.

"South Africa's got a phenomenal pace attack in Ngidi, Rabada, Jansen and Bosch and I do think it's about balance.

“I'll be very surprised if they don't play all their fast bowlers in this fixture because Corbin Bosch has been exceptional at the death and Marco Jansen has been a wicket-taker upfront, so as Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

“So South Africa will try and exploit Abhishek Sharma's lack of form in the competition and try to put India under pressure early. They can dismiss him early and it'll go a long way in terms of culling India's batting ability," he said.

On their tactical identity, Peterson was clear that this is no time for deviation on that front. "South Africa has always had tremendous fast bowlers and I don't think they're going to go away from their strength. In fact, they will probably lean into that strength going into this fixture. If South Africa are going to win this game, they're going to rely heavily on the likes of Kagiso, Marco, Lungi and taking early wickets to limit India."

The template, Peterson feels, has already been seen in the competition. "Pretty much they'll try and follow the USA's template - to try and get India under pressure and then hopefully the rest of the bowling lineup can keep the squeeze and build pressure. Hopefully that results in wickets and limits India to a respectable total if they bat first or trying to win the game if they're defending.

"They pose significant threats, as they're all different - Marco, left-handed and being tall, gets extra bounce. Kagiso can bowl those test-like lengths and use the new ball to try and get wickets. Then Lungi, who swings the ball and has great variety in terms of slower balls. So I do think South Africa possesses great variety in their fast bowling," he concluded.

