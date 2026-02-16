T20 WC: ‘Pakistan lost the game when they opted to bowl against India,’ opines Ashwin

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Former India spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin did not hold back while analysing Pakistan’s heavy loss to the Men in Blue in the 2026 T20 World Cup, pointing to the toss as the defining moment of the contest.

India secured a dominant 61-run victory in Colombo, and Ashwin believed Pakistan’s choice to field first after winning the toss handed India a crucial advantage on a surface where chasing has proven difficult throughout the tournament.

“Where did they win to lose the plot? Pakistan lost the game when they opted to bowl first after winning the toss because we saw the match between Australia and Zimbabwe. Australia struggled to get 170. When we see IPL matches, teams win easily if they need 100 runs off the last 10 overs. But it’s not happening in this World Cup. In Premadasa Stadium, you can’t chase 100 in ten overs. The way Pakistan deals with pressure, India are 100 times better in that aspect. I don’t think Pakistan are there. Honestly, Pakistan have become tactically better under Salman Agha and Mike Hesson. But the way they brought Shaheen Afridi after Agha’s first over was a terrible mistake,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

Ashwin also questioned Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s handling of his bowlers in the powerplay, particularly the decision to bring Shaheen Afridi into the attack early instead of using alternative match-ups.

“You took Abhishek Sharma’s wicket, and he is leaking runs left, right and centre. We noted in the preview how dangerous Ishan Kishan is against left-arm seam. I feel cricketers need to be explained, ‘This is your match-up’. Data tells the truth. When you say Ishan is taking on left-arm seam, he is taking it on. I’m not saying don’t bowl left-arm seam to him, but they must do something different. If Shaheen was getting whacked, I would’ve loved to see him come round the wicket to the left-hander. He didn’t do it, and the second over should have been Saim Ayub."

He further criticised Pakistan’s inability to regain control late in the innings, noting how Afridi’s return overs allowed India to accelerate freely.

“The fast bowler released the pressure. India were 159 after 19 overs, and Afridi was brought again, and he leaked runs again. Afridi gave away 16 runs in the final over,” he added.

India will conclude their league-stage matches against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday before starting their preparations for the Super 8s.

