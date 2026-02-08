T20 WC: Oman's homegrown star Sufyan Mehmood is keen to make big impact in the showpiece event

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Sufyan Mehmood has seen cricket in Oman evolve from sand pitches and cement wickets to having two world-class stadiums. Now, as the only homegrown player in Oman's squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Mehmood is keen to make an impact on the grandest stage in the shortest format.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Mehmood has picked 19 wickets in 16 T20Is since the last T20 World Cup -- making Oman's second-highest wicket-taker in that period behind Shakeel Ahmed's 22. Having arrived early in Sri Lanka to acclimatise to the climate, weather, and conditions, Oman’s Group B fixtures against Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, and Zimbabwe represent both a challenge and an opportunity for a team determined to move beyond mere participation.

"Yes, it's a challenging group, plus if you look at the other side, it can give us a lot of experience moving forward. This time, we want to create an impact in this World Cup. So we are looking forward to it, and we are positive about it," said Mehmood in an exclusive conversation with IANS ahead of the mega event.

Mehmood's path to playing for Oman began at 17, built on self-education through television and phone videos rather than formal coaching. He progressed through Oman's age-group system before earning his senior debut in a T20 against Hong Kong in 2015.

"Well, it has been a long journey now. I started playing when I was 17 years old, and now I am 33. Over the years, it has been a good journey in terms of learning about myself and the sport. I've learnt a lot playing major tournaments and alongside major good players.

“So definitely it's been a long journey, which I cannot obviously tell you in a short brief. I can write a book on it, actually. It's actually really nice and in all, I feel really good that I've got another chance to play in this World Cup and hopefully I can create some impact here," he said.

His cricket education came through observation rather than the traditional route. "I just used to watch television, and of course videos on my phone, and that's how I learnt. I did not have any particular coach. Over time, we had different coaches who had different tenures with the national team.

“But if you say like any player who comes from a young age having one particular coach, I never had one such coach. That's how I learnt - I just used to watch and play. Then, when you start playing, you gain experience, and with that experience, you learn more," he said.

This marks Mehmood's third World Cup appearance, though Oman has participated in four editions. He was part of the 2016 squad that qualified for India and the 2021 tournament when Oman co-hosted the first round, before being in the reserves for the 2024 edition.

"Definitely, that was a time when I was a little bit disappointed. But I had the passion and never gave up. I always tried to do my best, and I believe that whenever you work hard, you will always get it back, and this is the time when I am getting it back. 2025 was good for me, and now 2026 has started well. So, hopefully it goes well," he said.

Having a head coach in Sri Lanka, great Duleep Mendis, provides a significant advantage for Oman. "Definitely, he is a legend over here, obviously, and worldwide. He knows the conditions really well. He keeps guiding us on how to adjust to these conditions very quickly.

“Of course, coming here to his home country, it's an advantage to have him with us. With his guidance and coaching, of course, we can achieve more than expected, Inshallah," added Mehmood.

Oman's World Cup win record stands at two so far - against Ireland in 2016 and outclassing Papua New Guinea in 2021 and Mehmood was candid about the team's shift in ambition. "We have participated in four World Cups, but we have only one win against Ireland in 2016. This time, we at least want to win most of the games that we have in our group as much as we can, and not just participate, but create an impact also in this tournament.

“Participation was something which we used to have in mind before. But now it's something different. Now we have participated for the fourth time. Now we want to create the impact."

Oman’s narrow defeat to India in last year’s Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi, where they exhibited good fight against the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, has proved to be a psychological boost. "That was a game that brought a lot of confidence to our boys, and we will remember it for a long time. It's because India is a world champion team and giving them a good fight like that - definitely, that is something which the boys will remember for a long time, because if you can perform against the top side, then what else do you need? So that's something which we will keep in our minds and move forward with that confidence."

During the 2024 World Cup, Mehmood absorbed good advice from Suryakumar. "We got a lot of advice from them. But one that stuck was that you just need to stick to your basics and focus on what you are doing at that particular time.

“Instead of thinking too much about the future and too much about the past. If you stay in that moment and try to perform, that is something that will help you move forward. That was the best advice that I got from Surya bhai."

"Also, when we were over there, the next tournament that we were going to have was the World Cup qualifiers. He told us right over there that you guys will qualify for the World Cup, and that’s what happened."

Mehmood's career has mirrored Oman cricket's infrastructure evolution. The contrast between his early days and current facilities is stark. "If you talk about the facilities, when I started playing in Oman, we used to play on sand grounds, mud grounds, and cement wickets. But right now we have two beautiful stadiums and grounds with good wickets, good outfields, top facilities, and world-class. All thanks to Oman cricket and everyone involved in it," he said.

The improved infrastructure has accelerated player development, too. "Definitely, with such infrastructure and a structure for domestic cricket, you do develop good players. That is the reason we have been doing well over the years. We have been getting good players because of our infrastructure and domestic structure.

"If a country has a good domestic infrastructure, definitely you get good players out of it. India is a good example, and we have tried our best to get better and better and get more players out of our domestic structure who can do well for the national team," he said.

Mehmood's advice to aspiring Omani cricketers reflects the patience required to succeed in associate cricket. "If you have the passion to play cricket, you have to continue. There will be a lot of hardships and tough times because cricket is such a game where you have good times and bad times.

“You have to stay consistent in what you are doing, and that is the way you get your goals. You really need to keep working hard on your skills and stay patient, and definitely you will achieve your goal."

Family support proved crucial, though it came with conditions - Mehmood completed his university studies alongside pursuing cricket. "That is something that I can say that every player needs, as it's the most important thing. From my side, I have got good support from my entire family.

“I cannot say in words how I can thank them for always supporting me. But the good thing is that I never compromised on my studies. I did and completed my studies. That's why my parents told me that if you want to play cricket, make sure that you do your studies also."

With Oman winning both warm-up games against Sri Lanka A and Zimbabwe, Oman are well-positioned to deliver an impact in the World Cup. "If we can play well in front of them, or create an upset, that will be something which will be remembered for a long time.

“The way we are working hard, I think we can at least give them a good time. If we manage to do that, it will be a good inspiration for all the youngsters who are going to watch us," concluded Mehmood.

