T20 WC: Kolkata’s weather forecast ahead of SA vs NZ semifinal

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) The first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to unfold, with New Zealand locking horns with South Africa here at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. A place in the final is at stake, as the winner will advance to the title clash to face either India or England.

Both teams have enjoyed impressive campaigns so far. The Black Caps secured second spot in their Super 8 group to seal their semi-final berth, while South Africa dominated Group 1, a pool that also featured India and the West Indies, to finish at the top.

Given the strong form displayed by both sides, the contest promises to be a gripping battle as they vie for a spot in the tournament decider. With anticipation building, fans are also keeping a close eye on the weather conditions in Kolkata ahead of the big match.

There is encouraging news on that front. Forecasts suggest minimal chances of rain, with clear skies expected over the city. According to AccuWeather, temperatures are likely to hover around a comfortable 29 degree celcius at the start, then ease to approximately 23 degrees later in the evening.

However, the surfaces rolled out in the last two games at Eden Gardens in this tournament were flat. To add to that, smallish boundaries and a lightning quick outfield mean that the margin for error for bowlers is minimal. The team batting first will be eyeing a total in excess of 200.

The first semifinal will be played on the pitch adjacent to the one that had India take on the West Indies, so the square boundary dimensions are nearly equal. Once again, the surface looks dry.

The average first innings total in the last 19 matches at this venue is 162, while the second innings score is 143.

Unlike the Super 8 stage, where no reserve time was in place, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made special provisions for the semi-finals and final. An additional 90 minutes have been set aside on the scheduled match day to ensure the game reaches a result if possible.

In the event of rain interruptions, there will be no bowl-out or toss to determine the outcome. Instead, qualification rules will come into effect based on the Super 8 standings.

If the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand on March 4 is completely washed out, play will resume on the designated reserve day, March 5, from the exact point at which it was halted.

Should weather conditions prevent any play even on the reserve day, the team that finished higher in their respective Super 8 group will advance to the final.

In this scenario, South Africa topped Super 8 Group 1 with six points, while New Zealand progressed after finishing with three points in Group 2. Consequently, if the match cannot be completed, South Africa would move on to the summit clash.

