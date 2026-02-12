February 12, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: 'Italy outplayed us today,' admits Nepal captain after 10-wicket loss

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Nepal captain Rohit Paudel admitted his side was thoroughly outplayed after they suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Italy in their second match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

“I think Italy outplayed us today, and in batting, I think we missed out, especially. That was not a 123 wicket. I thought we missed out on that. And it was tough early. Earlier, it was tough to bat, but still, I think 123 was not a disgrace," he said in the post-match presentation.

Nepal were bowled out for 123 in 19.3 overs before Italy chased down the target in just 12.4 overs without losing a wicket, courtesy of an unbeaten 124-run opening stand between Justin and Anthony Mosca. This is Nepal's second ten-wicket defeat in T20Is after losing against the West Indies in the same way in 2025.

The Nepal skipper felt his side let the game slip during the middle overs despite a steady Power-play. “We were looking at around 61, 70, and we batted very poorly, and there's no way to accept that. I thought we didn't respect the conditions. It was tough in the beginning, and we played a few rash shots, and I think my wicket was the turning point.”

Paudel, who had stitched together a good partnership after an early setback, believed his dismissal shifted the momentum entirely. Skipper scored 23 runs in 14 balls. He was looking in great touch from the start.

“We had a good partnership, we played well in the Power-play and then when I got out, suddenly things started changing. So I thought that was the turning wicket and we could have done better than that,” he said.

Nepal had entered the contest high on confidence after an impressive performance against England in their previous match, but Paudel admitted the inconsistency was disappointing.

“I thought as a team we are growing, and to see the England highs and then suddenly not turning up in today's game, I thought that was a little disappointment. A team going like a team like us, we need to be more consistent, and today was the day to prove that, but not taking away the credit from Italy. They played really well today, and credit must go to them.”

After two losses in their opening matches, Nepal will now face the West Indies in a do-or-die match on February 15 at the same ground.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

IANS Review: Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ delivers a gripping Valentine’s date-fright experience

IANS Review: Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ delivers a gripping Valentine’s date-fright experience

BharatNet transforming India into digitally empowered society: Jyotiraditya Scindia

BharatNet transforming India into digitally empowered society: Jyotiraditya Scindia

'We showed the world what we’ve got,' says Manenti after Italy's ten-wicket win over Nepal in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We showed the world what we’ve got,' says Manenti after Italy's ten-wicket win over Nepal

Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer 'Patriot' team releases BTS - Sri Lanka video (Photo Credit: Patriot/Instagram)

Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer 'Patriot' makers release BTS - Sri Lanka video

Rekha Gupta approves 'CM Skill Development Scheme' in Delhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta clears Skill Development Scheme for artisans

Violence and rigging mar Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections

Violence and rigging mar Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections

Abhishek Sharma unavailable for selection against Namibia due to illness, says BCCI as opener misses out on the match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Abhishek unavailable for selection against Namibia due to illness, says BCCI

Chhattisgarh: Security forces defuse IEDs, raze Maoist memorials in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Security forces defuse IEDs, raze Maoist memorials in Bijapur

India emerges as global AI leader; farmers’ interests to be safeguarded in US trade deal: Priyam Gandhi Modi

India emerges as global AI leader; farmers’ interests to be safeguarded in US trade deal: Priyam Gandhi Modi

30 lakh registrations under PM Vishwakarma Yojana in 2 years, against target of 4 yrs: Labour Minister tells RS

30 lakh registrations under PM Vishwakarma Yojana in 2 years, against target of 4 yrs: Labour Minister tells RS