T20 WC: 'Fortunate enough to have coached some great players', Trott ends tenure as Afghanistan coach

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) Afghanistan's final group game of the 2026 T20 World Cup, outgoing coach Jonathan Trott has reflected on his tenure with the side as he looks ahead to his next coaching opportunity.

Trott's time in charge of Afghanistan came to an end on Thursday when the team was knocked out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup despite an impressive 82-run victory over Canada in Chennai. Since taking charge of the Afghanistan National Team in 2022, Trott has collaborated closely with the players over the past few years, playing a key role in the team’s growth and increasing international competitiveness.

"Gratitude for a journey filled with progress and pride. Thank you, @Trotty, for your outstanding services as the head coach of #AfghanAtalan since 2022. Your impact will always be remembered." Afghanistan Cricket Board posted on X.

Under Trott's guidance, Afghanistan have experienced some of their most notable moments in recent cricket history, including their first-ever semifinal finish at the 2024 T20 World Cup, significant tournament wins, historic victories over top-ranked teams, and milestones that have enhanced the country’s global cricketing reputation.

During the post-match presser, Trott reflected on his time in charge and said he had plenty of great memories as the side developed as individuals and as a team.

"I always feel fortunate enough to have had a lot of memories as a player but also now as a coach as well," Trott said. "I think even at this ground (in Chennai), beating Pakistan, I think, the first time in the World Cup, 50-over game, beating England, two games in St. Vincent, that's World Cup stuff.

"But there've been lots of other things we've achieved: bilateral series, firsts – we've beaten Pakistan, Bangladesh away, South Africa, all these sorts of things. So I'm very fortunate enough to have coached some really great players, some really good humans and a good bunch of guys and areas to improve everywhere," he said.

The England international Trott also revealed that the coaching role was never part of his original plan. He was handed the opportunity by chance', stepping in after Graham Thorpe was originally set to take up the position.

"Graham Thorpe was supposed to be the coach, and he unfortunately couldn't take up the role. I then got offered the job and took it with both hands. But at the same time, Graham was huge in my development as a coach and he gave me great opportunities at the ECB and had full faith and belief in me as a coach," he admitted.

"So have a lot to be thankful for him for this role. So I'm here by chance. I gave it my all. I hope the players can see the love that have for the game and the care that have for them as players and as people."

Trott suggested developing a few more reliable pacers to help spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, which would aid Afghanistan's next step on their cricketing journey.

"The consistency and development of some more seamers that will aid the spinners and not just be heavily reliant on spinners; develop some seam bowlers so that when the team plays in conditions perhaps like the World Cup in 2027 (in South Africa and Namibia), they'll be able to handle all different varieties of conditions," Trott noted.

"They're developing the batting resources to be able to have that, and it's about having the seamers now so they can compete all around the world, hopefully."

The 44-year-old said his only focus was enjoying some time off prior to commencing his next chapter.

"I've really enjoyed this, and I don't know what the future holds. Maybe have a couple of days off and see how it goes. I look forward to seeing how the rest of the World Cup goes. Gee, I wish we were still here and able to play in the next round," Trott said.

"I'm very proud of where I played my cricket and always like to see the England side do well. I'd be lying. I'd love to one day hopefully have the opportunity to coach a team that you hold so dear to your heart. There are a lot of people that I'm sure would love to do that job.

"So we'll have to see. But I just want to enjoy my coaching. And I've certainly enjoyed the last couple of years here. My tenure here has been ups and downs, but I've got some great memories," he concluded.

