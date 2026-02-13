February 13, 2026 8:54 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: England name unchanged XI for Group C clash against Scotland

England name unchanged XI for Group C clash against Scotland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) England have named an unchanged team for their ICC Men's T20 Group C match against Scotland, to be played on Saturday at the iconic Eden Gardens. The Harry Brook-led team will field the same side that lost the previous encounter against the West Indies, which also dropped them to fourth place in their group’s points table.

England head into Saturday’s pivotal clash with their T20 World Cup campaign hanging in the balance. With a Super Eight spot at stake, the contest could ultimately determine whether the 2022 champions progress beyond the group stage.

Currently, the West Indies lead the table with two wins, while England are locked alongside Scotland and Italy on one victory each, separated only by net run rate. Although England are expected to defeat Italy in their final group game, this showdown with Scotland has effectively become a must-win encounter to secure control of their qualification hopes.

Led by Brook, England have struggled to find rhythm in the tournament. They scraped past Nepal by just four runs in their opener, a performance that raised early concerns, before suffering a damaging 30-run defeat to the West Indies. That loss significantly complicated their path to the next round and exposed familiar frailties.

On a turning surface at the Wankhede Stadium, England’s long-standing vulnerability against spin resurfaced. Chasing 197, they were well placed at 74/1 before Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase triggered a collapse. The duo shared five wickets as England lost six batters to spin in the middle overs and were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs, surrendering a strong position.

The pressure is intensified by England’s mixed record against lower-ranked sides in T20 World Cups. Since 2007, they have played nine such matches, winning only four, losing three, including two defeats to the Netherlands and one to Ireland, while two ended without result.

With inconsistencies in both execution and temperament, England now face a stern test not just of skill but of resilience. Another slip-up could bring an early end to their campaign.

England XI vs Scotland: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

China's digital crackdown erasing Mongolian culture and identity: Report

China's digital crackdown erasing Mongolian culture and identity: Report

Anil Kapoor calls 'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya' a turning point in his life

Anil Kapoor calls 'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya' a turning point in his life

Top world leaders to attend next week's India–AI Impact Summit in New Delhi (File image)

Top world leaders to attend next week's India–AI Impact Summit in New Delhi

In Bihar's Sheikhpura, farmers take entrepreneurship route to prosperity through PMFME scheme

In Bihar's Sheikhpura, farmers take entrepreneurship route to prosperity through PMFME scheme

Muhammad Waseem hails Junaid Siddique’s five-wicket haul in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in New Delhi, urges UAE to improve middle-overs batting. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Waseem hails Siddique’s five-wicket haul, urges UAE to improve middle-overs batting

England name unchanged XI for Group C clash against Scotland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

T20 WC: England name unchanged XI for Group C clash against Scotland

From British dominance to people's aspirations, PM Modi hails 'Seva Teerth' as symbol of citizen-centric India

From British dominance to people's aspirations, PM Modi hails 'Seva Teerth' as symbol of citizen-centric India

Pakistan's decision to join ISF sparks skepticism from Hamas, criticism from Islamist parties: Report

Pakistan's decision to join ISF sparks skepticism from Hamas, criticism from Islamist parties: Report

T20 World Cup: Ireland vs Oman, England vs Scotland, New Zealand vs South Africa - Match previews

T20 WC: Ireland vs Oman, England vs Scotland, New Zealand vs South Africa - Match previews

Fifties by Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan power the UAE to a thrilling five-wicket win over Canada in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Fifties by Aryansh, Sohaib power UAE to thrilling five-wicket win over Canada