T20 WC: Canada players rue lack of game time, preparation as UAE pull off heist

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Canada's lack of competitive cricket proved to be costly as they surrendered a strong position to lose by five wickets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Men’s T20 World Cup Group D clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, with players citing limited preparation time and harsh winter conditions back home as contributing factors.

The North American side had not played a T20I since June 2025 and had not had any competitive cricket together since September, before coming into their second T20 World Cup appearance. They appeared poised for victory after restricting the UAE to 68-4 in the 13th over while defending 150.

However, a counter-attacking 51 off 29 balls from Sohaib Khan and an unbeaten 74 from Aryansh Sharma saw UAE complete their chase with two balls remaining, handing Canada their second consecutive defeat.

"Unfortunately, we actually didn't play any T20 cricket since June last year. We had three weeks in Sri Lanka prior to this, where we played four or five practice games. I think the preparation in Sri Lanka was good, leading into this, just getting the boys out of the winter. Hopefully, that preparation will be enough to get us one win before the tournament is over," Canada batting all-rounders Nicholas Kirton told reporters in the mixed zone at the conclusion of the game.

Fast bowler Dilon Heyliger, who conceded 17 runs in the crucial 17th over as UAE turned the tide, highlighted the challenges of playing cricket in a country where freezing winters restrict outdoor activity for much of the year.

"Definitely - we live in Canada, sometimes with minus 15 degrees. We only have three months a year to play cricket, and then we train indoors. Prior to coming to the World Cup, we were in Sri Lanka for a month. Our factor is the weather condition.”

"We always have to go to a country where the climate is such that we can train and get acclimatised to the hot weather. So for us, it's a bit difficult, but at the end of the day, we need to add up as fast as possible because this is a big stage. I won't say it's an excuse, it's a bit of a disadvantage for us in Canada,” he said.

Though Canada were kept to 150/7, they had brief hopes of a win when left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar claimed 3-14 to reduce the UAW to 68/4.

But Heyliger conceded his side strayed from their plans during the critical death overs, allowing Khan to launch a devastating assault that featured 17 runs off the 17th over alone.

"Definitely – for me, in my opinion, we had the game in our hands. But it slipped away a bit there. I think the slower ball would have worked later, but instead it switched around. The hard lengths were working, and they got the best of it.

"I think we just fall short a bit. We just get a bit complacent by bowling around areas and around the line. I think we try a bit too much of slower ball, and these guys were already set, and they did the job."

Kirton acknowledged the UAE's superior execution on the day, particularly praising Siddique's five-wicket haul - the best bowling figures by an associate nations player at the ongoing tournament.

"No, I don't think they got lucky. They played really well and did a good job of restricting us to 150. We were speaking about getting 160 or 180, but we were 10 below par. So, I think they played really well, especially Junaid. Then, obviously, those two guys played well, especially Sohaib," he said.

Canada's preparation was limited to a month-long training camp in Sri Lanka and warm-up matches, having not played together under captain Dilpreet Bajwa's leadership before the tournament.

Kirton pointed to broader structural issues affecting Canadian cricket, including limited facilities and the challenge of maintaining continuity during the six-month winter period.

"Definitely, six months of winter doesn't help. We don't have the best of facilities year-round. But it is something that is developing - different permissions from different mayors and staff giving us more grounds to play with during the summer because there is an overload of cricket during the six months where we do have sunlight.

“Hopefully, with that, we can find ways to keep the team together during the winter, have more tours outside of Canada during the winter to make up for that time, and then, obviously, maximise the summer.

"I would say it is a bit of a challenge because, as I said, we haven't actually played a T20 international since last year, June. Hopefully, if our board can get us playing more games and get us moving in the direction where we can play more cricket, whether it be against full member nations, like how Nepal had a series against the West Indies or even against other associates, I think it would be good for us," he elaborated.

Kirton further acknowledged that the added pressure of performing on cricket's biggest stage affected some players making their World Cup debuts.

"Obviously, on the big stage, a little bit of extra pressure. Some of the guys are not used to it as they are playing their first World Cup. For example, Dilon - he came in under a bit of pressure after he didn't start well. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the job done today. But hopefully, we can execute our plans a bit better moving forward. Fingers crossed (on getting one win in this competition)," he said.

Both Kirton and Heyliger praised veteran spinner Zafar, who captained Canada at the previous T20 World Cup in 2024, for his consistent performances despite the team's struggles.

"Saad has been here for a while. Obviously, he captained us at the last World Cup, and his influence is still there. He's very good, and just about every game, he's consistent. One thing he always speaks about is executing his plan even if the batters play good shots. I think he did that very well today," Kirton said.

"I think Saad has been with us for quite a long time, serving Canada. He's been my captain. He's a great role model for us; he shares everything, and one of the senior guys, as you say, he's one of the season campaigners. We always depend on him and look up to him for being the best performer. Today, he held his hand and had a tidy spell. Unfortunately, we did not come victorious, but as I say, Saad is always one of our senior pros," Heyliger concluded.

