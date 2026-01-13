T20 WC 2026: Afghanistan appoint Toby Radford as batting coach

Kabul, Jan 13 (IANS) Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has strengthened its coaching staff ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by appointing Toby Radford as the national team’s batting coach for the marquee tournament, which begins on February 7 in the subcontinent.

Radford will replace Andrew Puttick as the batting coach. The former first-class cricketer is expected to join the Afghanistan squad during the three-match T20I series against the West Indies.

The ACB has also appointed Robert Ahmun as the new strength and conditioning trainer. He will join the squad ahead of the team’s final T20I series before the World Cup. The coaching and training duo have been appointed for a period of one year.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Toby Radford as the National Team’s Batting Coach and Robert Ahmun as the new Strength and Conditioning Trainer. Both will join the squad ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies," the cricket board said in a release.

"Toby Radford is a well-known Welsh cricket coach and former first-class cricketer who played for Middlesex and Sussex. He is widely recognised for his expertise as an ECB Level 4 certified coach and brings an extensive coaching portfolio to the role. He is currently serving as the head coach of the Dhaka Capitals during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2026," the ACB informed in a release.

"Robert Ahmun, hailing from Cardiff, Wales, is an elite strength and conditioning specialist. He most recently served as the head of performance science and medicine for the England and Wales Cricket Board. He took charge of that position in December 2022 and, since then, has overseen the physical preparation and medical services for England’s national cricket teams," they added.

Afghanistan have been placed in Pool D of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, alongside New Zealand, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Canada. They will play their opening match against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan caught everyone’s attention by qualifying for their maiden semi-final appearance, where they lost to South Africa.

