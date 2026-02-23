Swanand Kirkire on Arijit Singh’s retirement: Maybe he’ll refresh and come back

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) National Award-winning musician Swanand Kirkire has shared his two cents on Arijit Singh’s reported retirement from playback, saying the film music industry still needs the singer, even as he respects his decision to explore independent music.

Kirkire noted that while the fast pace of Bollywood can be exhausting, a creative break could help the acclaimed singer return refreshed.

Speaking about Arijit’s retirement and Neha Kakkar’s break, Kirkire told IANS: “Arijit Singh taking retirement that’s not something that should have happened, because they are young and brilliant, and the film music world needs them a lot; it rides on their shoulders. Maybe they got tired of that, you know.”

Talking about Airijit, he shared: “Maybe he got bored, because he’s many more things, he’s a filmmaker, he wants to do other things also. So I’m sure he has his reasons, and he can afford to do that. He can afford to take retirement because there are so many more people who are still making, still trying to make a way inside, you know, like when he was on the inside.”

“Independent music, if he’s trying to do that, will be great for music. And maybe he’ll refresh and come back.”

Kirkire stressed: “We need him, that’s for sure. And we need them, that’s for sure.”

It was last month, when Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. In the same month, Neha too had shared that she is taking a break from her personal and professional commitments, citing the need to step away from responsibilities, relationships, and work.

Kirkire understands that the current pace of Bollywood music sometimes tires you out “because you’re constantly doing the same kind of thing again and again.”

“That’s why the independent music scene, even today, I am also making it. Like Arijit, I’m sure he wants to make independent music; that’s what he said.”

The lyricist also pointed out that the rise of streaming platforms has changed the music landscape, allowing artistes to create and release music beyond films.

“In the world of streaming apps, the music scene has changed a lot because now music for music’s sake is also coming out. You don’t need to make music only for films anymore. Lots and lots of new artists, and even established ones, are doing that. They don’t want to get into films; they are just doing their independent music, and that is refreshing.”

Kirkire shared that he, too, has been focusing on independent projects alongside his film assignments. He has released several non-film tracks, some of which have received encouraging responses.

“I have released five of my songs, which are independent and have nothing to do with films. Three or four of them are doing quite well — “Shorgul,” “Meri Jaan,” “Chandawara,” “Aise Na Humko Dekhe.” I made a video with Sayami and Gulshan Devaiah.”

Similarly, he is planning to bring many more.

“So that’s one holiday you take, you do your film work, and then you try to steal that little world of your own where you put out whatever you want to put out, without any policing.Thank you.”

--IANS

dc/