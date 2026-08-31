Suzuki hat-trick fires Freiburg to opening victory in Germany

Berlin, Aug 31 (IANS) Yuito Suzuki struck a hat-trick as Freiburg opened their Bundesliga 2026/27 campaign with a 4-1 home victory over Werder Bremen in Germany. Bremen made a disciplined start and restricted Freiburg's attacking space, while Marco Grull and Amos Pieper had early efforts for the visitors.

Freiburg gradually took control on Sunday night and broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Niklas Beste curled a corner towards the far post, where Suzuki escaped his marker and headed home from close range.

The hosts doubled their advantage on the stroke of halftime when Matthias Ginter found Matanovic, who turned before driving a well-placed effort into the left corner.

Freiburg needed only three minutes after the restart to extend their lead. Derry Scherhant reached the byline and squared for Suzuki to finish from five meters.

Suzuki completed his treble in the 55th minute after Bremen surrendered possession in their build-up, with Matanovic supplying the midfielder for Freiburg's fourth.

Bremen struggled to respond, although Niclas Fullkrug was denied by goalkeeper Mio Backhaus before substitute Dariusz Stalmach reduced the deficit in the 76th minute, heading in Grull's corner on his Bundesliga debut.

Freiburg remained in control despite easing their pressure late on, while Maximilian Eggestein struck the post with a deflected long-range effort eight minutes from time, reports Xinhua.

Schuster's side next visit Paderborn, while Bremen host RB Leipzig.

"We are satisfied with the result and the performance. Of course, there are always things we can improve. We aim to get better with every game," said Freiburg coach Julian Schuster.

Elsewhere, Augsburg marred Schalke's Bundesliga return with a 3-0 home victory. Former Schalke striker Michael Gregoritsch opened the scoring in the 18th minute before the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Ron Schallenberg was sent off for bringing down Gregoritsch in the 62nd. Anton Kade doubled Augsburg's lead 17 minutes later, and substitute Rodrigo Ribeiro completed the scoring in stoppage time.

--IANS

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