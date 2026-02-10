Suvinder Vicky: We worked with VCRs and VHS cassettes

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Suvinder Vicky, who began his journey during the era of DD National, believes that while technology in the entertainment industry has evolved dramatically over the years, the core essence of acting has remained untouched.

Reflecting on his journey from working on DD National to the present day, Suvinder shares, “Technically, a lot has changed.”

“In our time, we worked with VCRs and VHS cassettes, and today we are in a completely digital era. But no matter how much technology evolves, an actor cannot compromise on sincerity. Even back then, the intensity was the same, because your work defines you,” he added.

Stating that an actor’s work ultimately defines them, Vicky added that giving one’s hundred percent is non-negotiable.

“ If you give your 100 percent, people will recognise you. So yes, there has definitely been a change, but the essence of acting remains unchanged,” Suvinder added.

His latest release is Shabad – Reet aur Riwaaz. Set against a richly layered backdrop, the show delves into the delicate yet powerful bonds that shape its characters’ journeys. With sincere performances and intimate storytelling, Shabad – Reet aur Riwaaz stands out for its ability to capture quiet emotions and complex human connections with honesty and depth.

The six-episode series follows Ghuppi, a stammering teenager whose burning passion for football stands in stark contrast to the life envisioned for him by his father, a revered Ragi singer determined to see his son carry forward the family’s sacred musical legacy.

Supported by Mahi Raj and Taranjit Kaur as Mihir’s sister and mother, respectively, the series is directed by Ameet Guptha, best known for directing Bakaiti.

Rooted in the cultural heartland of Punjab, “Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz” is an intimate, deeply human family drama set within a close-knit household bound by faith, tradition, and inherited expectations.

“Shabad - Reet aur Riwaaz” streaming now on ZEE5

