February 10, 2026 2:55 PM हिंदी

Suvinder Vicky: We worked with VCRs and VHS cassettes

Suvinder Vicky: We worked with VCRs and VHS cassettes

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Suvinder Vicky, who began his journey during the era of DD National, believes that while technology in the entertainment industry has evolved dramatically over the years, the core essence of acting has remained untouched.

Reflecting on his journey from working on DD National to the present day, Suvinder shares, “Technically, a lot has changed.”

“In our time, we worked with VCRs and VHS cassettes, and today we are in a completely digital era. But no matter how much technology evolves, an actor cannot compromise on sincerity. Even back then, the intensity was the same, because your work defines you,” he added.

Stating that an actor’s work ultimately defines them, Vicky added that giving one’s hundred percent is non-negotiable.

“ If you give your 100 percent, people will recognise you. So yes, there has definitely been a change, but the essence of acting remains unchanged,” Suvinder added.

His latest release is Shabad – Reet aur Riwaaz. Set against a richly layered backdrop, the show delves into the delicate yet powerful bonds that shape its characters’ journeys. With sincere performances and intimate storytelling, Shabad – Reet aur Riwaaz stands out for its ability to capture quiet emotions and complex human connections with honesty and depth.

The six-episode series follows Ghuppi, a stammering teenager whose burning passion for football stands in stark contrast to the life envisioned for him by his father, a revered Ragi singer determined to see his son carry forward the family’s sacred musical legacy.

Supported by Mahi Raj and Taranjit Kaur as Mihir’s sister and mother, respectively, the series is directed by Ameet Guptha, best known for directing Bakaiti.

Rooted in the cultural heartland of Punjab, “Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz” is an intimate, deeply human family drama set within a close-knit household bound by faith, tradition, and inherited expectations.

“Shabad - Reet aur Riwaaz” streaming now on ZEE5

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

India ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’ to focus on democratisation of AI

India ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’ to focus on democratisation of AI

T20 WC: UAE elect to bat against New Zealand in Chennai

T20 WC: UAE elect to bat against New Zealand in Chennai

T20 WC: Bas de Leede hits 72 not out as Netherlands beat Namibia by seven wickets

T20 WC: Bas de Leede guides Netherlands to 7-wicket over Namibia

Midcaps top annual returns; commodities alone contribute to Nifty 500 in Jan

Midcaps top annual returns; commodities alone contribute to Nifty 500 in Jan

T20 WC: Rajeev Shukla hails ICC for 'amicable solution' to bring cricket back to the forefront

T20 WC: Rajeev Shukla hails ICC for 'amicable solution' to bring cricket back to the forefront

T20 WC: Strong crowd turns up at Arun Jaitley Stadium for Namibia–Netherlands clash

T20 WC: Strong crowd turns up at Arun Jaitley Stadium for Namibia–Netherlands clash

Shahid Kapoor thanks Vishal Bhardwaj for giving him another memorable character with 'O'Romeo'

Shahid Kapoor thanks Vishal Bhardwaj for giving him another memorable character with 'O'Romeo'

80 pc of Bangladesh’s health budget is wasted: Top executive

80 pc of Bangladesh’s health budget is wasted: Top executive

MSLTA continues to raise the bar for Indian tennis with the hosting of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K series

MSLTA continues to raise the bar for Indian tennis with hosting of Mumbai Open WTA 125K series

India designated 'Country of the Year' at Germany’s BIOFACH 2026

India designated 'Country of the Year' at Germany’s BIOFACH 2026