Sushmita Sen wishes health & happiness to the 'Bestest father & grandpa' in the universe

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) As Sushmita Sen's father, Shubeer Sen, celebrates his birthday on Friday, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress wished health and happiness to the 'Bestest father and grandpa' in the universe with a heartfelt post.

Sharing a glimpse of the midnight birthday celebration on her Instagram handle, Sushmita wrote, "THANK YOU GOD!!! Here’s to the kindest human being, the bestest Father & Grandpa in the UNIVERSE…Happyyyyy Birthday Baba @sensubir....To your health & happiness always!!! I love you beyond #duggadugga #pronams @alisahsen47 @reneesen47 & forever yours, Titan (sic)."

The video had Sushmita and her two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, celebrating the occasion with cake and some laughter.

The 'Taali' actress was also seen lovingly feeding cake to her father.

Shubeer Sen, who is a retired officer of the Indian Air Force, is known to share a loving and strong bond with his daughter, Sushmita.

On more than one occasion, Sushmita has revealed how her father has been her constant support during all the pivotal moments in her life. May it be her groundbreaking triumph at the Miss Universe pageant in 1994 or her unprecedented decision to adopt as a single mother at just 24, her father has always shown immense faith in her daughter's life choices.

Sushmita herself clocked the big 50 on November 19. Commemorating the occasion, Renee wished her mother on her special day with a lovely social media post.

She posted a photo of herself with mom Sushmita and younger sister Alisah on social media, and wrote, "Happppyy Birhtdaayyy Maa!". The pic was captioned “Bestie turns 50”, along with an emotional face and a red heart emoji.

The post included another still of the three ladies standing in front of the Goddess Durga idol during Durga Pooja.

Renee simply captioned the post, “I love you, birthday girl.”

Work-wise, Sushmita last graced the screen with the third installment of her beloved series "Aarya 3", in which she is seen as a fearless woman navigating through the dangerous world of crime in an attempt to safeguard her children.

