January 29, 2026 3:51 PM हिंदी

Suresh Raina praises incredible spirit of 'Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon'

Suresh Raina praises incredible spirit of 'Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon'

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina extended his best wishes for the Vande Mataram CISF Cyclothon 2026, calling it a stirring symbol of discipline, dedication and determination. 

The CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026, a flagship national public outreach and awareness initiative, was virtually flagged off from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, here on Wednesday. The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

With the flag-off, the 25-day mega national movement formally commenced, as two CISF cycling teams simultaneously set out from Bakkhali (West Bengal) and Lakhpat (Gujarat). The teams will collectively traverse approximately 6,500 kilometres along India’s eastern and western coastlines, covering nine coastal States and two Union Territories, before culminating at Kochi on 22 February 2026.

"I wish good luck to the whole CISF team. I hope the CISF marathon is going to be a lot of fun and full of enthusiasm. Please participate. All the best, " Raina said in a video shared by CISF on its X handle, drawing a powerful connection between sporting excellence and national service, he applauded CISF personnel for their relentless efforts in spreading awareness about the critical importance of India’s maritime security.

"Such inspiring words from an iconic sportsperson further strengthen CISF’s resolve to drive impactful initiatives in the supreme interest of the nation," CISF posted on X.

During the journey, the Cyclothon will halt at 52 coastal villages, which will be adopted by CISF for sustained, year-long engagement. In coordination with key stakeholders such as ONGC, Port Authorities and other maritime agencies, local CISF units will undertake community welfare and infrastructure development activities, supported through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

With 47 CISF units located near India’s coastline, the Force will ensure continued and long-term engagement with these adopted villages. Notably, 50 percent of the participating cyclists are women, reflecting a significant step towards gender inclusivity and women empowerment in national service initiatives.

The Cyclothon will witness the participation of notable personalities from sports, culture, film industry and public figures during major events at Mumbai, Goa, Mangaluru, Konark, Visakhapatnam and Chennai, before its culmination at Kochi.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Chennaiyin FC sign Morocco international Mohammed Ali Bemammer to strengthen midfield

Chennaiyin FC sign Morocco international Mohammed Ali Bemammer to strengthen midfield

Jaaved Jaaferi says India deserves better screen count, compares to China’s astonishing numbers

Jaaved Jaaferi says India deserves better screen count, compares to China’s astonishing numbers

Adani Power’s Q3 continuing profit before tax rises 5.3 pc to Rs 2,800 crore

Adani Power’s Q3 continuing profit before tax rises 5.3 pc to Rs 2,800 crore

Australia announces humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, condemns Taliban's oppression of women

Australia announces humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, condemns Taliban's oppression of women

Reyneke earns maiden T20I call-up as SA name women squads for Pakistan series

Reyneke earns maiden T20I call-up as SA name women squads for Pakistan series

Imtiaz Ali’s next with Diljit Dosanjh to release on June 12th

Imtiaz Ali’s next with Diljit Dosanjh to release on June 12th

Sunny Deol thanks fans for making Border 2 a success, says ‘Awaaz Dilon Tak Pohochi’

Sunny Deol thanks fans for making Border 2 a success, says ‘Awaaz Dilon Tak Pohochi’

Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism, potential armed conflict: US advisory (File image)

Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism, potential armed conflict: US advisory

Hockey India names 33-man core probable group ahead of FIH Pro League in Rourkela

Hockey India names 33-man core probable group ahead of FIH Pro League in Rourkela

Hum Saath Saath Hain’s Kalpana Iyer dances to her iconic song ‘Ramba Ho’ at a wedding 

Hum Saath Saath Hain’s Kalpana Iyer dances to her iconic song ‘Ramba Ho’ at a wedding 