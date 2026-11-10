Surbhi Jyoti shares first Kashmir trip with baby girl, calls it an experience to cherish forever

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Jyoti shared glimpses of her first trip to Kashmir with her baby girl Seher. She described the getaway as a memorable experience that she would cherish forever.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Qubool Hai’ actress shared pictures and moments from her visit to Srinagar, offering a peek into the beautiful places she explored during the trip. From the breathtaking Mughal gardens to the serene Dal Lake, the actress seemed to have made the most of her time in the Valley.

Sharing her experience, Surbhi wrote, “My first visit to Kashmir, and it couldn’t have been more beautiful! Here's how I spent a few unforgettable days in Srinagar. Warmth, hospitality, lovely people, amazing food.”

She further shared that she explored the famous Mughal gardens, including Nishat Bagh and Chashme Shahi. She also visited Pari Mahal, which offered panoramic views of the city and Dal Lake. The actress also took a stroll through the Botanical Garden, describing the golden maple leaves during autumn as a magical backdrop.

Talking about her time at Dal Lake, Surbhi said that the peaceful surroundings and Shikara rides were experiences she could never get enough of.

Giving the trip an even more special touch, the actress added, “A first for her, a first for me, and a Kashmir experience we’ll cherish forever.” Through her post, Surbhi gave a glimpse into a special mother-daughter milestone, making the Kashmir getaway even more memorable.

The photographs featured the actress striking beautiful poses at the picturesque gardens, while some captured her husband, Sumit Suri, joining her for the family getaway. The couple was also seen spending precious moments with their baby girl.

Surbhi Jyoti and her husband, Sumit Suri, stepped into parenthood on June 13, 2026, with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news with their fans through a social media announcement, writing, “It's a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit.”

--IANS

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