September 04, 2025 3:15 AM हिंदी

‘Superman’ Sequel to fly into cinemas in July 2027

‘Superman’ Sequel to fly into cinemas in July 2027

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) The fans of DCU, DC Cinematic Universe have a reason to rejoice. Actor David Corenswet is set to scale the skies as Superman with the sequel to James Gunn‘s summer hit ‘Superman’ flying into theaters in less than two years.

Director and DC Films co-head James Gunn took to social media on Wednesday (Pacific Standard Time) to announce an official title and release date for the project, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. In his announcement, Gunn included a comic book image of Superman standing next to Lex Luthor in his Warsuit, a pretty clear signal that the sequel will continue to focus on Luthor’s antipathy for the ‘Man of Steel’.

As per ‘Variety’, in the DC comics, Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult in the film) creates the suit in order match Superman’s strength and abilities; it seems that after the failure of his plan to use a clone of Superman to defeat him in Gunn’s first film, Luthor has decided that he needs to cut out the middle man and get the job done himself.

In August, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav personally announced that Gunn would return to write and direct the follow-up to the character’s full-stop creative reboot. The film earned more than $611 million at the worldwide box office this summer, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year.

‘Man of Tomorrow’ will follow the 2026 releases of the outer space-set ‘Supergirl’ (directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Ana Mogueira and starring Milly Alcock) and the body horror film ‘Clayface’ (directed by James Watkins, written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini and starring Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie).

The accelerated schedule also means the ‘Superman’ sequel will debut before Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman Part II’, which is currently slated to open on October 1, 2027.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

‘Superman’ Sequel to fly into cinemas in July 2027

‘Superman’ Sequel to fly into cinemas in July 2027

TV actor Ashish Kapoor held in rape case, arrested from Pune

TV actor Ashish Kapoor held in rape case, arrested from Pune

Mandeep Singh urges India to stay ‘mentally strong’ after 2-2 draw with Korea in the Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 inb Rajgir, Bihar on Wednesday.

Hockey Asia Cup: Mandeep Singh urges India to stay ‘mentally strong’ after 2-2 draw with Korea

Centre simplifies GST registration process for small and low-risk businesses

Centre simplifies GST registration process for small and low-risk businesses

Six of family convicted in murder case in Odisha's Nabarangpur

Six of family convicted in murder case in Odisha's Nabarangpur

GST 2.0: What gets cheaper and costlier from Sep 22

GST 2.0: What gets cheaper and costlier from Sep 22

Avneet Kaur on meeting Tom Cruise: He already knew about my Cannes appearance

Avneet Kaur on meeting Tom Cruise: He already knew about my Cannes appearance

Divya Dutta's starrer “Echoes of Valour” receives great applause at the 82nd Venice international Film Festival

Divya Dutta's starrer “Echoes of Valour” receives great applause at the 82nd Venice international Film Festival

'People should not listen to rumours': J&K CM Omar says flood situation not alarming

'People shouldn't listen to rumours': J&K CM Omar says flood situation not alarming

India draw 2-2 against Korea in Super 4s in Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Asia Cup: India draw 2-2 against Korea in Super 4s