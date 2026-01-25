Sunny Deol reveals which was the most difficult 'Border 2' song for him to shoot

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol revealed which was the most difficult song for him to shoot for his latest release "Border 2".

Sunny dropped a video of himself chilling with the team, when director Anurag Singh asked him in Punjabi, "Which song did you find the most difficult to shoot?"

To this, the 'Gadar' actor replied, saying, "All the songs were difficult for me", leaving everyone in splits.

He further added that whichever song he had to dance to became the most difficult for him.

"Anything where I had to dance, I was finished."

Sunny revealed that for such sequences, he used to skip the shoot for a day and would just focus on observing.

"I used to fall sick, have a fever, and then I used to start the shoot slowly," he concluded.

Posting the video on his IG, Sunny penned, "It was raining my Director Anurag wanted to know which was my most difficult song shooting wise. (Laughing, folded hands and red heart emojis) (sic)."

Recently, Sunny met the family of Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the character played in "Border 2" by Diljit Dosanjh.

He even uploaded a still with one of the family members of the braveheart on his Instagram, along with the caption, "It was a privilege to meet the family of our hero Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon being portrayed by @diljitdosanjh , whose true story of unmatched bravery you will see in the film. Meeting his family was so warm and memorable."

Featuring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in important roles, “Border 2” has been jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

The cinematography of the sequel has been performed by Anshul Chobey, with Manish More as the head of the editing department.

"Border 2" reached the cinema halls on January 23rd.

--IANS

pm/