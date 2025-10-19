October 19, 2025 2:49 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol brings a power-packed story of courage with ‘Gabru’ first look

Sunny Deol brings a power-packed story of courage with ‘Gabru’ first look

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is all set to return to the big screen with “Gabru,” a film that promises a powerful tale of courage and conscience.

The actor, on Sunday, unveiled the first look, giving a glimpse of the intense and gripping story that reflects his signature style of valor and integrity. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny dropped a short video and captioned it as, “Power isnt what you show, its what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings , here’s something for you all who have been waiting #Gabru in Cinemas 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart… to the world!.”

The video opens with a striking image of Sunny Deol wearing an intense expression. One scene shows the ‘Gadar’ actor carrying the body of a little girl, while another depicts him clad in a kurta-pajama, sitting with a serious look. The video concludes with the text: “Sunny Deol in and as Gabru.”

The ‘Jaat’ actor announced his next project on the occasion of his 68th birthday today. Sunny Deol celebrated his birthday with a cozy gathering of family and close friends. The Gadar 2 star shared a heartfelt Instagram video, giving a glimpse of his special midnight celebrations.

In the video, Deol was seen outdoors, watching a dazzling display of fireworks illuminate the night sky. The surrounding area was adorned with festive lights, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere. His team could be heard cheering, “Happy Birthday!” as he smiled and enjoyed the joyous moment.

Accompanying the clip, Sunny shared a simple yet cheerful caption: “Happy Birthday to me.”

His brother, Bobby Deol, also took to social media to wish him. The ‘Animal’ actor shared a cheerful photo, writing, “Love you Bhaiya. Happy Birthday.”

On the professional front, Sunny recently completed shooting for “Border 2,” which also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty. He is next set to appear in Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Karan Deol calls father Sunny Deol his biggest ‘strength and inspiration’ in birthday tribute

Karan Deol calls father Sunny Deol his biggest ‘strength and inspiration’ in birthday tribute

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear eight civilians in Balochistan: Report

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear eight civilians in Balochistan: Report

Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 2.16 lakh crore in market value

Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 2.16 lakh crore in market value

Shikha Malhotra reveals why Shah Rukh Khan never makes anyone feel like they’re working with a superstar

Shikha Malhotra reveals why Shah Rukh Khan never makes anyone feel like they’re working with a superstar

Pakistan: Four coal miners die after inhaling poisonous methane gas in Balochistan

Pakistan: Four coal miners die after inhaling poisonous methane gas in Balochistan

Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital ahead of her delivery

Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital ahead of her delivery

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali in a playful ‘dolly inspired outfit

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali in a playful ‘dolly inspired outfit

India’s retail inflation likely to ease further in October: Report

India’s retail inflation likely to ease further in October: Report

RJD's Madan Shah breaks down outside Lalu's residence, claims tickets being sold for Rs 2.7 crore

RJD's Madan Shah breaks down outside Lalu's residence, claims tickets on sale for Rs 2.7 crore

Leylah Fernandez wins fifth career title with Japan Open triumph

Leylah Fernandez lifts fifth career title with Japan Open win