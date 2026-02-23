February 23, 2026 6:35 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol and Vijay Varma teaming up for upcoming action-thriller

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actors Sunny Deol and Vijay Varma are joining forces for a high intensity action thriller. The film blends powerful action with a gripping, layered storytelling.

A source close to the development revealed, “Sunny Deol and Vijay Varma are coming together for a high-octane action thriller that promises both intensity and scale”.

“It’s an interesting casting coup as the duo has never worked together before. The project blends powerful action with a gripping, layered story, and with Sunny and Vijay joining hands, it's going to be an exciting watch for the audience”, the source added.

This collaboration brings together two actors renowned for their contracting yet commanding presence. Sunny Deol is celebrated for iconic roles, and has long defined high-stakes action with raw power and emotional depth. Vijay Varma, one of the most compelling and exciting actors of his generation, shines in intense, nuanced performances in films ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Darlings’, and ‘Dahaad’. Each role demonstrates his skill at uncovering nuance in complex characters, suiting bold, character-driven narratives.

Bringing these two dynamic forces together signals a film that might balance scale with substance. While details about the director and production timeline remain under wraps, insiders suggest that the narrative will go beyond stylised action, offering emotional heft and dramatic complexity alongside adrenaline-pumping sequences.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is gearing up for ‘Lahore 1947’, ‘Gabru’, and a significant portrayal of Lord Hanuman in ‘Ramayana’. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma has an eclectic lineup ahead with ‘Matka King’, an upcoming family drama, and ‘Lust Stories 3’ in the pipeline. With such diverse and ambitious projects on their respective rosters, their coming together for an action thriller only heightens anticipation, making it one of the most awaited collaborations.

